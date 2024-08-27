Will ‘Bad Monkey’ Get a Season 2?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Bad Monkey Season 1, Episodes 1-3.]

Bad Monkey may still be unfolding its current season on Apple TV+, but we’re already beginning to wonder if the Vince Vaughn-led dramedy from Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence will carry on for a second season.

While that may be a question that puts the cart before the horse, Bad Monkey‘s source material hints at the possibility of a continuation. Based on Carl Hiaasen’s bestselling novel of the same name, the cult favorite has been adapted for the screen this season, but Andrew Yancy (Vaughn) appears in another novel of Hiaasen’s titled Razor Girl.

Bad Monkey tells the story of Andrew Yancy who has been bounced from the Miami Police Department to work as a health inspector in the Florida Keys. When he stumbles upon a case that begins with a severed arm being pulled from the ocean, he’s determined to solve the mystery under the guise that doing so could get him his detective job back.

In order to do that, he’ll connect with several oddball characters which viewers have already begun to see as Season 1 unfolds. As viewers have already seen so far this season, the severed arm recovered by Yancy isn’t from a dead man but was severed from [Spoiler] Nick Stripling (Rob Delaney). Believed to be dead, the reality is that he’s alive and well, despite his wife Eve (Meredith Hagner) hosting a funeral for him.

As Season 1 follows Yancy’s efforts to understand the bizarre series of events that led to Nick’s mutilation, viewers will be swept up in the twists and turns to come. But as Season 1 could wrap up one mystery, there’s always room for more, which leads to our curiosity about a second season.

If the show were to carry on, tracking the tale told in Hiaasen’s Razor Girl, does that mean a second season would be the show’s last, or would Apple carry on Yancy as a character? We’ll wait for answers as Bad Monkey‘s run continues. In the meantime, let us know if you’re hoping to see more from this one-of-a-kind series in the comments section, below.

Bad Monkey, Wednesdays, Apple TV+