Back to School With ‘Abbott,’ Finales of ‘Slow Horses’ and ‘Bad Monkey,’ Diddy’s Secret Life, ‘Lost Monster Files’

Abbott Elementary

Season Premiere 9:30/8:30c

Did those adorable Philly elementary-school teachers Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) take their relationship to the next level after last season’s kiss at the end-of-the-school-year party cliffhanger? Our lips are sealed—for now. More than love is in the air as Season 4 opens with the school in an uproar over the nearby construction of a golf course, sapping water and gas resources and stirring up the bug population. Can you spell g-e-n-t-r-i-f-i-c-a-t-i-o-n? If that weren’t enough, the district’s HR rep is making a rare and unwelcome visit.

Slow Horses

Season Finale

The spy dramedy’s thrilling Season 4 finale finds agent River Cartwright (Jack Lowden) face to face with his nemesis for yet another shocking reveal, while Slough House puts itself in the crosshairs of a Terminator-like assassin. Dual action climaxes keep the pulse racing.

Bad Monkey

Season Finale

Another terrifically entertaining series reaches its endpoint in the finale of Bill Lawrence’s adaptation of Carl Hiaasen’s comedy thriller. The tension escalates, and the body count rises, as Yancy (Vince Vaughn) stays behind on the island of Andros to see justice done to arch-villains Nick (Rob Delaney) and Eve (Meredith Hagner). An inner voice keeps telling Yancy to “let it go,” but will he listen? Elsewhere during a frightful storm, the Dragon Queen’s (Jodie Turner-Smith) confrontation with Eve takes a mystical turn. A plea to Apple TV+: Please say you’ll be adapting Hiaasen’s other Yancy novel, Razor Girl.

20/20

Special 10/9c

In The Secret Life of Diddy, the newsmagazine digs into the allegations against rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs that led to his arrest last month on charges including sex trafficking and racketeering. Among those interviewed: musician/actor Ray J, Lizzette Martinez, an abuse survivor who relates an incident with Diddy, and Tiffany Red, a friend of Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who was shown in a notorious video being physically assaulted by Diddy.

Lost Monster Files

Series Premiere 10/9c

Everyone’s getting into the creepy Halloween spirit this month—including Discovery, which reaches back a half-century to dig into the files of the late cryptozoologist Ivan Sanderson, who dedicated his career to researching legendary and unknown species. His study of unexplained creatures is fodder for a team of experts including a former CIA officer and FBI agent, a cryptozoologist following in Sanderson’s footsteps, a field scientist and wildlife trackers. Their first case involves animal mutilations in the Smoky Mountains that bear a resemblance to the legend of the Chupacabra from the Southwest. Could the beast be migrating?

