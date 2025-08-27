‘Bad Monkey’: John Malkovich Joins Season 2 As Series Regular

The surprise hit of summer 2024 is gearing up for another round of Miami-based hijinks as Bad Monkey, the satirical crime series based on Carl Hiaasen’s novel, prepares for Season 2.

Starring Vince Vaughn, Rob Delaney, Michelle Monaghan, and Natalie Martinez, the first season premiered in August 2024, earning wide praise for its sharp blend of crime and wit, along with Vaughn’s standout comedic turn as disgraced police detective-turned-health inspector Andrew Yancy.

For the second season, expect an original story and new additions to the cast, including John Malkovich. Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming season and what’s next for Mr. Yancy.

When will Bad Monkey Season 2 premiere?

Showrunner Bill Lawrence has indicated that production would start towards the end of September 2025, so probably late 2026. The previous season premiered on August 14, 2024.

What is Bad Monkey Season 2 about?

Though fans thought the second season might follow Hiaasen’s second book, Razor Girl, showrunner Bill Lawrence confirmed the series is going in a different direction. Instead, Season 2 will keep many of the core characters, but center on an original story.

In an interview with TVLine, Lawrence explained: “Razor Girl is a great novel for people who want to read it, but it’s kind of a break from the characters of the first [book],” Lawrence explains, “and we wanted to have some of the characters from the first season more front and center in the second” — including Natalie Martinez‘s Rosa. “[Season 2 is] an original story, but we’re all Carl Hiaasen aficionados — and, also, Carl consults on the show and has been helping us a ton.”

However, Lawrence did say that they will come back to Razor Girl in a future season. For now, the premise for Season 2 is under wraps, but it will have a helping hand from author Hiaasen.

Who stars in Bad Monkey Season 2?

Though there isn’t an official cast list quite yet, many key players from the first season are expected to return, including Vince Vaughn as Andrew Yancy, Rob Delaney as Nick Stripling, Michelle Monaghan as Bonnie Witt, and Natalie Martinez as Rosa Campesino.

On August 27, Deadline announced that John Malkovich would be joining the cast as a series regular as Spencer, the head of a major South Florida criminal organization.

What was Bad Monkey Season 1 about?

The first season followed Andrew Yancy (Vaughn) as he struggled to adjust to his new gig as a health inspector after being booted from the Miami-Dade Police Department. In truth, he wasn’t coming to terms with it at all. But when a severed arm washed ashore, Yancy launched his own investigation, hoping it would be his ticket back onto the force.

A sharp satire of true-crime tropes set against the backdrop of Florida, Bad Monkey was a summer romp that showcased Vaughn’s talent for deadpan comedy.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet. Check back for updates.

Bad Monkey Season 2, TBA, Apple TV+