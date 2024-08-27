Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 is on the horizon, and Bachelor Nation fans are already theorizing who will be headed to the beach to find love. Jenn Tran’s suitors are the most likely candidates for Season 10 contestants, and we want you to vote for the contestant you definitely want to see catching feelings in Mexico.

There are plenty of breakouts from The Bachelorette Season 21 we’d love to see on the beach. Don’t you want to see “love virgin” Sam Nejad search for a connection? Could Aaron Erb find love like his twin brother Noah Erb did with Abigail Heringer on Bachelor in Paradise? Maybe Cupid could strike twice for the Erbs.

(Note: We’re not including Marcus Shoberg, Devin Strader, and Jonathon Johnson as possible contestants because they’re still vying for Jenn’s heart ahead of the finale! Obviously, Grant Ellis is also not part of poll because he’s the next Bachelor!)

BiP has been successful for many Bachelor Nation alums over the years, including Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, and more.

The ABC spinoff series was renewed for Season 10 in July 2024. Bachelor Nation fans became worried about the show’s future for months leading up to the renewal since Season 9 premiered all the way back in September 2023. Thankfully, the network is bringing back the fan-favorite show for a milestone season.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 won’t premiere until 2025, so there will be plenty of speculation leading up to the full cast reveal. We’ve already got our dream Season 10 cast list. (Maria Georgas, we’re still holding out hope!)

Vote for the Season 21 suitor you’d like to see join Bachelor in Paradise Season 10. Plus, let us know who else from Bachelor Nation you want to head to Mexico.

The Bachelorette, Season 21 Finale, Tuesday, 8/7c, ABC