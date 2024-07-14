Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 is on the horizon! In 2024, a group of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette alums will be flying down to Puerto Vallarta in hopes of finding love amongst their Bachelor Nation cohorts.

Since the reality show’s debut in 2014, Bachelor in Paradise has led to many successful couplings, most notably Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, and Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile.

The cast has yet to be announced, but we’ve already compiled a dream list of Bachelor Nation stars we’d love to see walking the beach in Paradise. Scroll down to see our picks.

