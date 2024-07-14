‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 10 Dream Cast: Maria Georgas, Peter Weber & More

Maria Georgas of 'The Bachelor' and Peter Weber
Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 is on the horizon! In 2024, a group of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette alums will be flying down to Puerto Vallarta in hopes of finding love amongst their Bachelor Nation cohorts.

Since the reality show’s debut in 2014, Bachelor in Paradise has led to many successful couplings, most notably Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, and Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile.

The cast has yet to be announced, but we’ve already compiled a dream list of Bachelor Nation stars we’d love to see walking the beach in Paradise. Scroll down to see our picks.

Maria Georgas from 'The Bachelor'
Disney / Richard Middlesworth

Maria Georgas

Look, we know that Maria has already said she wouldn’t do Bachelor in Paradise, but she was made for BiP. And, hey, she can always change her mind! She turned down The Bachelorette, so maybe she’ll bless us by joining the cast of Bachelor in Paradise Season 10. Come on, Maria, give the people what they want!

Jonathon Johnson of 'The Bachelorette'
Disney / Ricky Middlesworth

Jonathon Johnson

If Jonathon doesn’t win Jenn Tran’s heart on The Bachelorette, he’d be a very fun addition to Bachelor in Paradise Season 10. He arrived on The Bachelorette with his face covered in bandages and wearing only a hospital gown; he’d definitely add some spice to Season 10.

Jess Edwards of 'The Bachelor'
Disney / Richard Middlesworth

Jess Edwards

Jess and Maria were at odds during their run on Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor, and Jess always gave us good reality TV. It’s time for the girl to get a chance to find love again—and a redemption arc.

Xavier Bonner of 'The Bachelorette'
ABC / Craig Sjodin

Xavier Bonner

Xavier nearly made it to the end of Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette, but his shocking confession that he cheated on his ex changed everything. Now that his past is out in the open, Xavier could go down to Paradise to find the one.

Allison Hollinger of 'The Bachelor'
Disney / Richard Middlesworth

Allison Hollinger

Let the Hollinger sisters find love together on Bachelor in Paradise just like they tried to do on The Bachelor! And this time, they (likely) wouldn’t be competing over the same guy.

Austin Ott of 'The Bachelorette'
Disney / Ricky Middlesworth

Austin Ott

Austin was dared to streak naked in from of The Bachelorette gang on premiere night and did it without hesitation. He’d do just fine on Bachelor in Paradise.

Lauren Hollinger of 'The Bachelor'
Disney / Richard Middlesworth

Lauren Hollinger

Again, having sisters look for love on Bachelor in Paradise is just a great idea all-around.

Will Urena of 'Bachelor in Paradise'
ABC / Craig Sjodin

Will Urena

Will knows a thing or two about Bachelor in Paradise, having been one of the Season 9 cast members. He didn’t find love the first time around, but the second time could be the charm. When he left BiP Season 9, he noted that “this isn’t a goodbye but rather ‘until next time.'” Bring the man back for Season 10!

Edwina Dorbor of 'The Bachelor'
Disney / Richard Middlesworth

Edwina Dorbor

Edwina was serious about finding love on Joey’s season of The Bachelor, and Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 would be the perfect place for her to explore a new romance.

Peter Weber attends Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace big game after party celebrating the release of
Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace

Peter Weber

Peter has had a very interesting dating history since his time as the Bachelor. Could Bachelor in Paradise be the magic sauce for Peter when it comes to love? He won’t know until he tries it! After his run on The Traitors, Peter needs to be back on TV ASAP.

