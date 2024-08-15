The Doctor Is In For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

Suspects with an alleged connection to General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor‘s death have been detained in Los Angeles on August 15.

The actor who played Brando Corbin beginning in 2020 until his character exited the soap in 2022 was killed in May 2024 in a suspected robbery, during which he was fatally shot. In this latest report from Deadline, law enforcement officers revealed news of the detained suspects just days after an image claiming to showcase three potential culprits was released to the public.

Wactor was killed in the early morning of May 25 in downtown Los Angeles while walking to his car with a coworker after his bartending shift had ended. The performer was confronted by three robbers who tried stealing car parts.

Police revealed that the suspects fled the scene in a stolen 2018 black Infiniti Q50. The investigation has reportedly been focused on Florencia 13 gang members who are tied to catalytic converter thefts in the area.

As mentioned above, the investigation uncovered photos of the suspects and the getaway vehicle, which were shared with the public, giving them a chance to share any details with authorities.

At the time of Wactor’s death, his talent agent David Shaul shared the following statement with Variety: “Johnny Wactor was a spectacular human being. Not just a talented actor who was committed to his craft but a real moral example to everyone who knew him. Standing for hard work, tenacity and a never give up attitude. In the highs and lows of a challenging profession he always kept his chin up and kept striving for the best he could be.”

No names or further details about the suspects who were detained have been released at this time.

Along with Wactor’s role as Brando Corbin in over 100 episodes of General Hospital, the actor was also known for his roles in shows like Siberia (above), Army Wives, Westworld, The OA, NCIS, Station 19, and Criminal Minds.