'General Hospital' Actor Johnny Wactor's Killers: Police Release Photos of 3 Suspects

Martin Holmes
Comments
Johnny Wactor
The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for help in identifying the killers of General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor and, for the first time, has released surveillance photos of the suspects.

Wactor, who portrayed Brando Corbin on General Hospital from 2020 until 2022, was fatally shot during a suspected attempted robbery in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 25. He was said to be walking back to his car after a late-night shift at a bar in downtown when he encountered three men attempting to steal the catalytic converter from his car.

The soap star did not try to stop the suspects but was shot before they fled the scene. Authorities arrived shortly after 3 a.m. PT, per the Los Angeles Police Department, and Wactor was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police have been investigating the murder since May but have yet to identify the suspects. Now, the LAPD has publicly released a surveillance camera photo, which shows the three alleged gunmen and their getaway vehicle. Two of the men are wearing gray-colored hoodies and the other is seen in a black hoodie.

LAPD footage of Johnny Wactor suspects

LAPD

According to the LAPD, the man who pulled the trigger, identified as “Suspect 1,” has a tattoo above his left eye and on his right cheek. The suspects were said to have fled north on Hope Street in a stolen 2018, black, 4-door, Infiniti Q50 with a tan interior.

Police are urging anyone with information surrounding Wactor’s murder to contact LAPD Central Bureau Homicide Detectives Howerth and Bobadilla by calling 213-996-4143. After business hours and on weekends, calls should be directed to the Central Area Watch Commander.

While best known for his role on General Hospital, Wactor also had parts in the Lifetime show Army Wives, Westworld, The OA, NCIS, Station 19, and Criminal Minds.

