Johnny Wactor, known for his role as Brando Corbin in General Hospital, was shot and killed during a suspected attempted robbery in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 26. He was 37.

According to TMZ, Wactor’s mother, Scarlett, shared that her son encountered three men attempting to steal the catalytic converter from his car in downtown L.A. She said Wactor did not try to stop the suspects, but was shot before they fled the scene. Authorities arrived shortly after 3 a.m. PT, per the Los Angeles Police Department. Wactor was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Los Angeles Police Department has not released the suspects’ descriptions, and the investigation is ongoing. Scarlett expressed her hope that the perpetrators will be swiftly apprehended.

Wactor’s talent agent, David Shaul, paid tribute to the late star in a statement on Sunday, May 27.

“Johnny Wactor was spectactular human being,” Shaul told Variety. “Not just a talented actor who was committed to his craft but a real moral example to everyone who knew him. Standing for hard work, tenacity and a never give up attitude. In the highs and lows of a challenging profession he always kept his chin up and kept striving for the best he could be,” Shaul said in a statement. “Our time with Johnny was a privilege we would wish on everyone. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. After over a decade together, he will leave a hole in our hearts forever.”

Wactor had a prolific career in television, with notable appearances in General Hospital where he played Brando Corbin from 2020 until his character’s exit in 2022.

Wactor’s acting career began in 2007 on the Lifetime show Army Wives. Over the years, he appeared in various popular series, including Westworld, The OA, NCIS, Station 19, and Criminal Minds. He also starred in the 2013 NBC drama series Siberia.

Johnny is survived by his mother and his younger brothers, Lance and Grant.