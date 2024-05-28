‘General Hospital’ Star Johnny Wactor’s Godmother Sets Up GoFundMe After Fatal Shooting

The Doctor Is In For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

Following the tragic death of General Hospital alum Johnny Wactor — who was fatally shot during a suspected attempted robbery in Los Angeles on Saturday (May 25) — the actor’s godmother, Michaelle Kinard, has set up a GoFundMe to help support his loved ones.

“Johnny Wactor, (known to many as Brandon Corbin on General Hospital), was living his dream in LA. He was fatally shot early Saturday morning when he came upon a crime,” reads the GoFundMe page. “Johnny was the kindest soul. My heart is utterly broken and somehow we NEED justice for Johnny!”

Kinard continues, “I want to raise money for his mother, Scarlett, and his brothers, Lance and Grant to be able to travel the distance of 2000 miles (the many times it may take) to take care of this heartbreaking business which they have been sentenced.”

Wactor’s mother, Scarlett Wactor, has endorsed the crowdfunding effort, which so far has raised over $42,000 of its $100,000 goal.

“Any excess donations will be donated to the charities the family chooses in memory of Johnny,” Kinard notes, also adding, “With God‘s will, the killer will be arrested and the family will see him face to face. This may help bring closure to this tragedy.”

According to TMZ, Wactor’s mother shared that her son encountered three men attempting to steal the catalytic converter from his car in downtown Los Angeles. She said Wactor did not try to stop the suspects but was shot before they fled the scene. Authorities arrived shortly after 3 a.m. PT, per the Los Angeles Police Department. Wactor was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Wactor’s brother Grant later told the Daily Mail that the soap star had just finished a bartending shift when he thought his car was being towed. Once he realized what was happening, he shielded his female co-worker from the gunfire.

“He came across them and he thought his truck was being towed. So he said something to the guys, like, ‘Hey, are you towing?’” Grant told the Daily Mail. “And then once he turned around, he saw what was happening and he put his co-worker behind him. And that’s when they shot him.”

Wactor’s acting career started in 2007 with a role on the Lifetime show Army Wives. He’s best known for portraying Brando Corbin on General Hospital from 2020 until 2022. His other credits include Westworld, The OA, NCIS, Station 19, and Criminal Minds.