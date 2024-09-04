Niecy Nash-Betts and Ryan Murphy are teaming up for a new spooky crime series as FX unveiled the full trailer for Grotesquerie, which is set to premiere Wednesday, September 25 at 10/9c.

The 10-episode drama series follows Detective Lois Tryon (Nash-Betts), who is investigating a string of hellishly heinous crimes that have unsettled a small community. Believing the crimes are eerily personal, as if someone or something is taunting her, Lois tries unraveling the mystery behind it all.

Along with these crimes, she’ll be dealing with her strained relationship with her daughter as her husband Marshall Tryon (Courtney B. Vance) is in long-term hospital care. These challenges pile onto Lois’s inner demons that continue to taunt her.

With no leads about who committed these crimes, Lois will accept the help of Sister Megan (Micaela Diamond), a nun and journalist who works with the Catholic Guardian. Although Sister Megan has had her own difficult past and has seen the worst that humanity has to offer, she believes that goodness can prevail. Meanwhile, Lois is a bit more cynical and fears the world is succumbing to evil.

As Lois and Sister Megan string together the clues from these mysterious crimes, they’ll find themselves ensnared in a dark and sinister web that only raises more questions than actual answers. All of this and more are teased in the exciting trailer, above, which also offers a glimpse at other cast members including Lesley Manville as Nurse Redd, Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Father Charlie, Raven Goodwin as Merritt Tryon, and even Travis Kelce!

The series is written and created by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken for FX. Grotesquerie is directed by Max Winkler, Murphy, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Elegance Bratton. Executive producers for the series include Murphy, Woodall, Baitz, Baken, Winkler, Nash-Betts, Vance, Peter Liguori, Nissa Diederich, Eric Kovtun, and Scott Robertson, and it is produced by 20th Television.

Don’t miss the excitement. Check out the trailer, above, and stay tuned for more on Grotesquerie‘s upcoming premiere.

Grotesquerie, Series Premiere, Wednesday, September 25, 10/9c, FX (next day on Hulu)