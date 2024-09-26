Is Travis Kelce the Killer in ‘Grotesquerie’?

Travis Kelce in Grotesquerie
Grotesquerie

The first two episodes of FX’s Grotesquerie aired Wednesday (September 25) night, and, in addition to featuring a truly loathsome set of mass murders, the two-part premiere raises a whole lot of questions about what kind of person could possibly commit such atrocities.

For now, Travis Kelce‘s much-anticipated debut role in the series is still unknown, but at least one person is starting to wonder if his character in the horror miniseries isn’t the vicious villain responsible for the crimes.

“If Travis boiled a baby, I’m gonna be real pissed,” Jason Kelce, Travis’ brother, wrote on Twitter during the premiere episode, after a particularly brutal family murder was revealed (including, yes, the boiling of a baby, blech).

The possibility of Travis Kelce being the big bad of the Ryan Murphy horror series has been theorized ever since the trailer was revealed, which briefly shows him with a stoic expression as he says, “There’s no future after this.” And considering the premiere proves the killer at hand here is, to quote Niecy Nash’s Det. Lois Tryon, “a religious psychopath,” those words seem even more relevant now.

Audiences will find out soon enough, as Kelce is expected to appear in next week’s episode(s). In a preview for the October 2 return, the NFL star appears in a restaurant setting and warns, “You’re gonna regret it,” apparently to Lois. Later in the preview, he appears in a kitchen and taunts someone off-camera, “Want me to plug in a night light so you’re not scared in the dark?” Dun dun dunnnn….

Grotesquerie, Wednesdays, 10/9c, FX

