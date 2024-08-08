Is Gypsy Rose Blanchard Faking Pregnancy? Wild Rumors Surface Online

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is ready to welcome her first child with her fiancé Ken Urker next year, but some social media users believe that the Life After Lockup star is faking her pregnancy.

Blanchard announced her pregnancy on her YouTube channel last month before sharing sonogram photos on her Instagram page. She revealed that the baby’s due date will be sometime in January 2025.

“This was not planned at all. It was completely unexpected, but we’re both very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood,” she said in her YouTube video announcement.

However, since the announcement, a conspiracy theory has started to spread on social media, with some people claiming that Blanchard is lying about pregnancy.

As reported by Distractify, several TikTok videos have popped up in recent weeks suggesting Blanchard faked her pregnancy. However, it should be noted that none of these videos provide proof or explain why Blanchard would lie about something like this other than trying to make her ex, Ryan Anderson, jealous.

Another conspiracy theory about Blanchard’s pregnancy revolves around the baby’s father. Despite Blanchard making it clear that Urker is the dad, some people think that Anderson could be the father, given that Blanchard and Anderson only separated in April.

A TikTok user named Nina Beauty Influencer claims an unnamed source told her that Blanchard’s due date is actually November 27, 2024. This means Blanchard would have gotten pregnant in February, a month before she left Anderson. “I don’t know this to be fact,” Nina said, “but I have seen a receipt.”

Nina also pointed out a child’s Star Wars Baby Yoda onesie spotted in Blanchard’s closet in an episode of Lifetime’s Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup. The TikToker cited this as proof that Blanchard was already pregnant while still with Anderson.

However, Blanchard addressed this in a July 28 Facebook post, explaining, “I bought that onesie when Ryan and I went to Walmart. I just thought it was cute.” She went on to say she bought it with future children in mind, but that did not mean she was pregnant at the time.

Blanchard was released from prison back in December after serving seven years for her role in the 2016 murder of her mother, Dee Dee. Growing up, Blanchard was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a disorder where a parent or guardian either makes up fake symptoms or causes real symptoms to make it look like the child is sick.

While in prison, Blanchard married Anderson; however, in April, Blanchard announced she and Anderson were getting a divorce. Since then, she has rekindled her romance with her ex-boyfriend, Urker.

On Tuesday, August 6, Blanchard appeared to fire back at the conspiracy theorists by sharing an Instagram post of her baby bump. “Our little one is growing happy and healthy,” she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gypsy-Rose Blanchard (@gypsy.rose.blanchard.insta)

“You shine more and more each day! I love you,” Urker commented on the post.

Other fans defending Blanchard from the rumors, with one commenter writing, “If y’all aren’t supporting her, you should really just hop off the comments. This woman needs real friends. If you aren’t here to provide encouragement or to lift her up- why are you even here?”

“Yessss she’s beating the allegations,” said another.

“Why can’t people just be nice!!! So judgemental, walk in her shoes 1st then you can comment!!!” another added.