Gypsy Rose Blanchard Opens Up Over Her Excitement At Becoming a Mom

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is hoping for her “happily ever after” as she and her boyfriend, Ken Urker, are set to welcome their first child.

Earlier this month, the Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup star shared a video on her YouTube Channel where she confirmed she is expecting her first child with Urker and that their baby is due in January 2025.

Now, in a new interview with the New Zealand Herald, Blanchard says that her pregnancy has been “pretty easy” so far, and shared that she is looking forward to giving her child everything she didn’t get while growing up.

“I was held back from that,” she said. “So the thing that I’m most looking forward to is those milestone moments with my child – the first steps, the first bike ride, all of that. That’s what I’m looking forward to.”

She went on to say that she hopes she and her family can have their “happily ever after,” stating, “I hope that we could be at peace, [that] we could have a level of happiness despite the past, the stigma that follows me. I’m hoping that someday I can break that and I could live a happy, as close to normal life as possible for us.”

Blanchard was released from prison in December 2023 after serving seven years of a second-degree murder sentence. She pleaded guilty in 2016 for her role in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Growing up, Blanchard was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a disorder where a parent or guardian either makes up fake symptoms or causes real symptoms to make it look like the child is sick.

For years, Dee Dee told doctors that her daughter had various medical issues, including muscular dystrophy, cancer, and seizures, and essentially kept her prisoner. In 2015, Blanchard and her boyfriend at the time, Nicholas Godejohn, killed Dee Dee. Godejohn was sentenced to life in prison, while Blanchard was sentenced to ten years.

While in prison, Blanchard married Ryan Anderson; however, in April, Blanchard announced she and Anderson were getting a divorce. Since then, she has rekindled her romance with her ex-boyfriend, Urker.

Fans have been able to watch the breakdown of the marriage on Lifetime’s Life After Lockup. Blanchard said that watching those episodes has been “extremely difficult.”

“Some episodes were a lot harder to watch than others,” she admitted. “I found myself kind of going through the same emotions all over again by rewatching it. I cried. I’m not gonna lie. I cried for the finale. And the episodes leading up to it, because there was so much change going on in my life at that time that it brought back all those emotions.”

Despite the struggles, Blanchard said she hopes the show lets fans see a different side of her, the way she sees herself, “as a normal person.”

“I don’t mean any offense to anybody – but I don’t think that I’ve ever seen a story or had a celebrity that I was such a fan of, that I was so invested in their life,” she explained. “So for me, I don’t put myself in that category. I’m just like, ‘Oh, I’m just Gypsy. I’m just me’.”

As for perceptions from fans, Blanchard stated, “They have probably, maybe, already heard of me, and going back to that prison version of myself that people have in their minds – I hope that when they watch it, they can see me as more than just that and have a level of understanding.

“Your past does not define your future,” she added. “Regardless of everything that I went through in my past, I am now carving out a new future for myself. And I’m going to go through mistakes and mishaps and wrong choices, but that’s part of life. That makes life worth living.”