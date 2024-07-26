Julie Chrisley Gets Big Resentencing News – Will She Walk Free?

Reality television star Julie Chrisley now has her resentencing hearing scheduled after an appeals court vacated her current sentence last month.

According to WSBTV, Julie’s new hearing has been set for September 25 at the federal court building in downtown Atlanta. She was originally serving a seven-year federal prison sentence after she and her husband, Todd Chrisley, were convicted in 2022 for bank fraud and tax evasion.

In June, an appeals court accepted Julie’s appeal. The three-judge panel found there was insufficient evidence that Julie was involved with her husband‘s bank fraud scheme since its conception in 2006. However, Todd’s conviction was upheld, and he will continue his 10-year sentence at the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola.

“The problem is that we have not located the evidence the district court relied on in adopting that finding,” the judges wrote, per People. “Our review of the record hasn’t revealed evidence to show, even by a preponderance of the evidence, that [Julie] was involved in 2006. Indeed, the government’s brief concedes that the evidence shows Julie ‘participated in the bank fraud conspiracy from 2007,’ not 2006.”

At the time, Julie and Todd’s daughter, Savannah Chrisley, took to her Instagram page where she called the ruling “a little win” for her family. She also expressed her hopes that her mother could return home by Thanksgiving and noted they were “we’re all just gonna live together.”

In addition to Julie’s resentencing, the couple’s accountant, Peter Tarantino, who was convicted alongside them, had his sentence reduced by three years. Tarantino will now serve 33 years in prison.

It’s not yet known whether Julie’s resentencing will see her released from prison by the end of the year or if she will still have time to serve.

Last week, Savannah spoke at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where she opened up about her parents’ incarceration.

“My parents were persecuted by rogue prosecutors in Fulton County due to our public profile,” the Unlocked podcast host said. “They accused my parents of fraud. When really, we were defrauded by a dishonest business partner, who, let’s not forget, the government gave full immunity to.”

She also opened up about being the guardian to her younger siblings, Grayson and Chloe Chrisley. “Let me tell you, I got custody [of] my brother and sister, 10 and 16 at the time,” she stated. “And you don’t know heartache until you look two children in the eyes and say, ‘I don’t know when mom and dad are coming home.’”