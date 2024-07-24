Chloe Chrisley has been opening up about being adopted by Todd and Julie Chrisley, calling her “adoption day” the “best day ever.”

Appearing on her sister’s Savannah Chrisley‘s Unlocked podcast, Chloe spoke about her adoption, her parents, and how she’s been coping since Todd and Julie began their federal prison sentences for bank fraud and tax evasion.

“You chose for your mom to be Julie and for your dad to be Todd, and why is that?” Savannah asked Chloe, per People.

“Because they’re my parents,” Chloe replied, saying she had felt that way long before she was officially adopted.

Chloe is the biological daughter of Todd’s estranged son, Kyle Chrisley, and his former partner, Angela Johnson. After Kyle’s troubled history of substance abuse and falling out with his father, Todd and Julie legally adopted Chloe in 2016. Although Savannah is technically Chloe’s aunt, the pair have become “sisters” through the adoption.

“Do they make you feel loved and safe?” Savannah continued, to which Chloe said, “Yes.”

In January 2023, Todd and Julie began their prison sentences, and Savannah was awarded custody of Chloe (now 11) and her younger brother Grayson (now 18).

Recalling the 2016 adoption day, Chloe said she remembered sitting on her mom’s lap and how her dad was crying a lot. “It was a good day,” she stated. “Best day ever.”

Savannah, who has previously talked about the hardships of raising two children while her parents are locked up, said to Chloe, “Our relationship is really interesting because I have to be a parent to you, but I also am your sister… We fight with each other, but we love each other, that’s for sure.”

Toward the end of the episode, Chloe had something to say to those who criticize Savannah, noting, “She does a great job, and whoever says that [she doesn’t], you’re mean. And don’t watch her podcast if you’re gonna be mean about it.”

“That’s my girl,” Savannah responded.

Last week, Savannah spoke at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where she opened up about her parents’ incarceration and how she’s had to step in as guardian to her younger siblings.

“Let me tell you, I got custody [of] my brother and sister, 10 and 16 at the time. And you don’t know heartache until you look two children in the eyes and say, ‘I don’t know when mom and dad are coming home,’” she said.

In June, an appeals court accepted Julie’s appeal after a three-judge panel found there was insufficient evidence that Julie was involved with her husband‘s bank fraud scheme since its conception in 2006. However, Todd’s conviction was upheld, and he will continue his 10-year sentence at the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola while Julie awaits resentencing.