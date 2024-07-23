Bridgerton‘s fourth season has finally unveiled its lead as Luke Thompson‘s Benedict Bridgerton finds himself the subject of Shondaland’s latest chapter.

The second-eldest bohemian sibling of the titular family, Benedict has been loath to settle down despite his young brothers Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Colin (Luke Newton) being happily married. But his tune will soon change once he meets the captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s upcoming masquerade ball which was teased at the end of Season 3.

Netflix announced the news with a fun teaser, above, in which Benedict utters, “It feels right now that the next thing may change me entirely.” As fans will recall, Benedict ended Season 4 eager to continue sowing his wild oats, but Season 4’s looming love match will surely foil his plans.

On Netflix’s Tudum, it’s been revealed that the man least interested in the ballroom will become the focal point of the marriage mart as he searches for the Lady in Silver. “Benedict has always been a little lost — or free depending on the way you want to look at it. But now he’s trying to find something a bit more solid in himself,” Thompson told the streamer.

Meanwhile, series executive producer Shonda Rhimes acknowledged Benedict’s ability to “light up” Bridgerton‘s take on Regency London. “He’s a charming man who’s trying to find his way,” she told Tudum. “He’s very delightful and funny. I’m excited for everybody to watch him.”

As the Season 4 logline puts it, Bridgerton‘s sights are now on the brother least eager to marry who is captivated by this mystery woman, known in Julia Quinn’s books as Sophie Beckett. Whether the series will follow that path with the character’s name or identity is yet to be confirmed.

When it came to Benedict’s Season 3 storyline, showrunner Jess Brownell told Tudum, “It felt important for him to explore the fullness of himself before he settles down. He is someone who has big appetites, and we wanted to see him living a big life before he goes into settle-down mode.”

As for what’s next? “I’m excited for where we’re going with him in Season 4. There are a lot of things I want to say about it, but I should probably wait…” Brownell teased.

In addition to announcing Thompson's role as lead, Netflix announced that Season 4 will continue to follow in previous seasons' footsteps by telling the story over an eight-episode run.

