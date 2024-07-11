15 of ‘Bridgerton’s Steamiest Moments So Far, Ranked

Meaghan Darwish
The steamiest moments from 'Bridgerton' from Penelope and Colin to Kate and Anthony
Bridgerton may be filled with Regency-era manners and propriety, but anyone who watches Netflix‘s Shondaland hit knows it’s the steamier moments that keep fans tuning in season after season.

Whether it’s late-night garden rendevous or a memorable carriage ride, there’s no shortage of swoon-worthy romantic connections being made on the series and its equally enchanting spinoff Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton story. Below, we’re taking a look at 15 of the show’s hottest moments and ranking them steamy to steamiest.

See what moments featuring fan-favorite couples like Polin and Kanthony made the cut and where they fall in the roundup below, and let us know what your favorite is in the comments section, below.

Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley in 'Bridgerton' Season 2
15. Kate's Unharmed by the Bee (Season 2, Episode 3)

Kate (Simone Ashley) and Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) find themselves in a precarious position after a bee stings her. When Kate places Anthony’s hand on the sting to assure him that she’s okay, their proximity leads to a steamy and charged atmosphere that leaves them running in opposite directions—and completely breathless. It’s the steamy spark igniting that has this moment landing on the list.

Rege-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor in 'Bridgerton' Season 1
14. Simon & Daphne's Kiss in the Garden (Season 1, Episode 4)

After their fake-dating scheme forces Simon (Regé-Jean Page) and Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) to confront their feelings for one another, they give in to the mutual attraction with a passionate and handsy first kiss in a darkened garden. The smooch is so spicy from afar that Daphne’s brother Anthony even forces Simon into a duel when he initially refuses to marry her.

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan in 'Bridgerton' Season 3
13. Colin & Penelope Make Up (Season 3, Episode 8)

Following their marriage, Colin (Luke Newton) stays away from Penelope (Nicola Coughlan), sleeping on the couch as he continues to deal with the reality of her Whistledown status. Once her secret is revealed to the Ton, he ditches the couch for a steamier set up in their bedroom as they make up for the lost time in a brief but spicy moment.

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan in 'Bridgerton' Season 3
12. Penelope & Colin Fight in the Street  (Season 3, Episode 7)

Who doesn’t love some bickering followed by kisses on TV? As Colin grapples with Penelope’s double identity as Lady Whistledown, they have a heated argument in the streets of Mayfair. When she reassures Colin that she loves him, he goes in for a passionate kiss. As the couple backs up to a door, their moment is conveniently interrupted by a passing carriage before they can go any further.

Rege-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor in 'Bridgerton' Season 1
11. The Duke & Daphne's Honeymoon Montage (Season 1, Episode 6)

There isn’t too much elaboration needed here when it comes to Season 1’s sex montage as Daphne and Simon enjoy their honeymoon on his sprawling estate, getting frisky everywhere from outside in sun-drenched fields to library stairs. Oh, and it’s all set to the tune of Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams.”

Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey in 'Bridgerton' Season 2
10. Kate & Anthony's Kiss on the Altar (Season 2, Episode 6)

After Anthony’s attempted wedding to Edwina goes sideways, he’s left standing alone at the altar with Kate. She goes on to bid him adieu, but not without a long-overdue kiss, their first of the eight-episode season. Needless to say, their pent-up feelings finally being released surely left fans cheering with glee.

Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page in 'Bridgerton' Season 1
9. Simon & Daphne Burn For Each Other (Season 1, Episode 5)

Who could forget the line that solidified Bridgerton‘s dominance in the pop culture conversation? After their marriage, Daphne wonders what her and Simon’s relationship will look like, believing he is indifferent to her. Instead, when she calls out his agitation on their wedding night, Simon tells Daphne that it happens “when one burns for someone who does not feel the same.” When Daphne says, “I burn for you,” the pair finally finds themself on the same page and in the same bed…

Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley in 'Bridgerton' Season 2
8. Anthony & Kate in the Garden (Season 2, Episode 7)

As the two eldest siblings of their families, Kate and Anthony realize they’ve only ever lived for their loved ones and decide during a late-night garden encounter that they’re going to do something for themselves. What manifests is a sexy outdoor hookup that essentially seals their fate and feelings.

India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest in 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'
7. George Is Good With Buttons (Season 1, Episode 2)

In the spinoff, after spending the first days of their marriage apart, George (Corey Mylchreest) finally makes good on fulfilling his husbandly duties by giving his new bride Charlotte (India Amarteifio) the wedding night they never had. What makes the moment so steamy though? When Charlotte begins to doubt the button-filled nightgown she’s decided to don for the occasion, George assures her, “I’m very good with buttons.”

Freddie Dennis and Sam Clemmett in 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'
6. Brimsley & Reynolds' Passionate Rendezvous (Season 1, Episode 2)

Sharing in equal servitude to King George and Queen Charlotte, Reynolds (Freddie Dennis) and Brimsley (Sam Clemmett) know the weight of duty. As a means of offsetting that weight, the pair engages in undoubtedly sexy trysts that go hand in hand with their sweetly romantic relationship.

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton in 'Bridgerton' Season 3
5. Penelope & Colin's Mirror Scene (Season 3, Episode 5)

Highly anticipated by book readers, the “mirror scene” features Colin bestow his bride-to-be with plenty of affirming compliments while standing in front of a mirror in their future home together. When things start to heat up and the compliments turn into kisses, the longtime friends quickly become lovers on a nearby couch.

Lucas Aurelio and Luke Thompson in 'Bridgerton' Season 3
4. Benedict's Ménage à Trois (Season 3, Episode 7)

After being propositioned by his friend with benefits, Lady Tilley Arnold (Hannah New), and her pal Paul (Lucas Aurelio), Benedict (Luke Thompson) finally gives in to exploring his sexuality on a broader scale by engaging in a threesome. While they connect more than once, Benedict’s first kiss with Paul will remain a pivotal turning point for his character and marks one of the show’s steamier moments.

India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest in 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'
3. Charlotte & George's Even Days (Season 1, Episode 3)

While George and Charlotte’s marriage becomes a strong and enduring relationship, it doesn’t start off as such with the duo agreeing to perform their duties to produce an heir on “even days” and spending time apart on “odd days.” Despite claiming she despises the arrangement and George, Charlotte’s words are contradicted by her actions as the duo infuses their trysts with the same amount of fire their harsh words deliver. It’s an all-around steam fest.

Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey in 'Bridgerton' Season 2
2. Kate's the Bane of Anthony's Existence (Season 2, Episode 5)

In the vein of “I burn for you,” fans won’t soon forget Anthony’s impassioned truth to Kate as he informs her she’s “the bane of my existence and the object of all my desires.” Betrothed to Kate’s sister Edwina, Anthony finds himself tormented over the reality that he’s in love with the woman he cannot have, and as he tells Kate, Anthony’s resolve to stay away from her grows thinner with each passing encounter. Oh the drama!

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan in 'Bridgerton' Season 3
1. Colin & Penelope's Carriage Ride (Season 3, Episode 4)

When Colin chases Penelope’s carriage down to confess his feelings to her after previously believing him indifferent to a romantic relationship, it leads to one of the show’s steamiest moments to date. Set to the tune of Pitbull’s “Give Me Everything,” Polin engages in a steamy make-out session that builds to a little more on their way back to the Bridgerton house where he ultimately proposes.

