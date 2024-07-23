‘Big Brother’ Star Angela Murray Has Shocking Secret Game Show Past

Utah real estate agent Angela Murray has undoubtedly been the star of Big Brother 26 across its first week with her chaotic antics as Head of Household, but it turns out she isn’t a stranger to getting noticed on TV.

After Angela lit up the Big Brother live feeds on Saturday (July 20) by calling a house meeting to berate fellow contestant Matt Hardeman, fans were obsessed and wanted to know more about the Utah native. This led to them discovering Angela has previously appeared on other TV shows, including The Price is Right and Let’s Make a Deal.

“Angela being on the price is right in 2019 is the lore I needed to learn today,” wrote one fan on X alongside a clip of the Big Brother contestant on the iconic Drew Carey-hosted game show.

In the clip, an excited Angela is called down from the studio audience and makes her way to Bidder’s Row to try and guess the price of a coffee and tea-making set. Unfortunately, her guess of $550 isn’t correct.

angela being on the price is right in 2019 is the lore i needed to learn today #BB26 pic.twitter.com/kbumJXZ6Ck — snoopy (@dansince97) July 22, 2024

However, Angela had success on another game show years earlier. Fans uncovered a YouTube video recording of Angela on an episode of Let’s Make a Deal, where she won $20,000. The exact date of when the episode aired has yet to be discovered, but the YouTube video was uploaded 11 years ago.

Her television experience doesn’t stop at game shows. In 2021, she and her family appeared in an episode of the CBS docuseries House Calls with Dr. Phil. The show followed popular talk show host Dr. Phil McGraw as he traveled across the country to visit families in need of his help.

Angela and her family were featured in the first episode of the series, which aired on August 18, 2021. The episode’s logline read, “Dr. Phil visits a family in Utah where one teenage daughter hasn’t spoken to her father in five years and her sister in three years while living in the same house; their desperate mother reaches out to Dr. Phil.”

House Calls with Dr. Phil: Season One Viewer Votes https://t.co/9Ip5aqT4Zv pic.twitter.com/eFVzbJG7yS — BetaSeries News (@BetaSeries_News) August 19, 2021

Dr. Phil helped the Murray family out by having Angela’s husband and daughter solve an escape room together. “It was nothing short of a miracle, to be honest,” Angela said of Dr. Phil’s help in bringing the family together.

In her Big Brother bio, Angela stated, “My strategy going into the Big Brother house will be really just being myself. Just unapologetic Angela and all that that encompasses. That someone who does wear their heart on their sleeve, I do have a big mouth. I’m not afraid to share my opinions and thoughts whether people want it or not.”

