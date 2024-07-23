It’s almost time to bid the vampires of Staten Island “Dark Greetings,” one last time as the sixth and final season of What We Do in the Shadows prepares to launch this fall.

As we look ahead to the next chapter in Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), and The Guide’s (Kristen Schaal) story, we’re breaking down everything we know so far about Season 6, below. Ranging from the premiere date and cast to poster art and beyond.

When Does What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 Premiere?

The sixth and final season of FX‘s Emmy-nominated comedy will debut on Monday, October 21, and will stream the next day on Hulu. The premiere will feature three all-new episodes from the 11-episode season.

Is There a What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 Poster?

Yes, FX has unveiled an exciting Season 6 poster featuring the vamps and everyone’s favorite human familiar Guillermo, above.

What Is What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 About?

What We Do in the Shadows follows the exploits of Staten Island-based vampire roommates Nandor, Laszlo, Nadja, and Colin Robinson who are supported by their human familiar Guillermo. Meanwhile, The Guide has joined their ragtag group over the course of the series, joining in their supernatural shenanigans.

In Season 6, Guillermo is reevaluating his life after a full-blown stint as a vampire. Who is he if not a familiar who will do anything to please his Master, Nandor, in hopes of one day being turned into a vampire? That’s a question Guillermo will have to face. Meanwhile, the vampires are reevaluating as well. When their former roommate reappears after a 50-year nap, they realize how little they’ve actually done in half a century. With not one goal accomplished, not one dream pursued, and not one part of the World conquered, except for their street and part of Ashley Street, the vampires will have a reckoning of sorts.

Fans will follow them along as they enter the workforce, visit New Hampshire, go to a human dinner party, fête The Baron, and conjure a demon, all while trying to find purpose in the world.

Who Stars in What We Do in the Shadows Season 6?

As mentioned above, Guillén, Novak, Berry, Demetriou, Proksch, and Schaal are all back as the core cast of this comedy. And we’re hopeful other familiar faces will pop up in this final chapter like loveable next-door neighbor Sean, played by Anthony Atamanuik.

How Can Fans Get a First Look at What We Do in the Shadows Season 6?

A first look at a brand-new episode from Season 6 will be shared with fans exclusively at the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel which kicks off What We Do in the Shadows‘ Farewell Tour. Taking place Thursday, July 25 in Hall H, stars Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Mark Proksch, Kristen Schaal, and executive producers Paul Simms and Kyle Newacheck will have a panel discussion in front of attendees who will then be shown the episode. The panel will take place between 3:30pm and 4:30pm PT.

Who Makes What We Do in the Shadows Season 6?

Season 6 of What We Do in the Shadows is executive produced by writer Simms, director Newacheck, co-creator Jemaine Clement, Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Yana Gorskaya, Kyle Newacheck, co-creator Taika Waititi, Garrett Basch, and Eli Bush. The series is produced by FX Productions.

Stay tuned for more on the final season of What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 as we approach the show’s premiere this fall.

What We Do in the Shadows, Season 6 Premiere, Monday, October 21, 10pm ET/PT, FX (Next day on Hulu)