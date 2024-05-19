What We Do in the Shadows has officially wrapped filming on its sixth and final season at FX, and some of the stars are opening up about what viewers can expect when the remaining episodes finally air as TV Insider caught up with them on the 2024 Disney Upfronts carpet in New York City on May 14.

Filming on Season 6 concluded in Toronto at the beginning of May, leaving us to wonder, how the gang is holding up following the end. “Very relaxing, cause we were doing it for quite a long time,” star Matt Berry admits. The actor and musician who plays vampire Laszlo Cravensworth celebrated his 50th birthday on the final day of shooting, sharing a photo of himself and the cast alongside a rather epic cake on social media.

It was “very surreal,” he admits of the experience, adding, “The cake was amazing.”

Costar Mark Proksch who plays energy vamp Colin Robinson echoes Berry’s sentiments, saying, “You really do just slip right back into your old life after four months of filming and being away from home. It’s incredible how quickly you can just switch back to your normal, boring, humdrum life.”

For Harvey Guillen who plays human familiar Guillermo, the transition has been a bit tougher according to the star. “The idea that those sets are gone… it was just leaving that set for one last time was so heartbreaking to me because we knew we were there for [seasons] five and six a couple of years ago. So [there was a sense of] comfort [that we weren’t going] anywhere,” Guillen shares.

“That was the part that really broke my heart… The people that you’ve been friends with for over half a decade that you’re not going to see every day.” Guillen will particularly miss his onscreen partner in crime Kayvan Novak who plays vampire Nandor the Relentless. “I made such a friend in Kayvan that [he’ll be] a part of my life forever,” Guillen gushes.

Proksch also notes, “It’s hard to say goodbye to a good show that people appreciate, and I’m certainly going to miss the people that I got to work with, but I’m also excited about moving on and seeing what the future holds.”

As sad as it is to say goodbye, Berry agrees, adding, “I think you should always stop when something is [still] good… and that’s what we’ve done. I think it was the right decision.”

So, what can fans anticipate next, Proksch promises Shadows remains “a silly vampire comedy show,” in its final season. “There are no real moments of drama at all, and if there are, they’re undercut by silly lines or silly behavior. Hopefully, fans will be satisfied with the ending. I can’t imagine they wouldn’t,” he continues. “It’s an incredibly inventive ending, so hopefully they’ll like that.”

As for what Laszlo’s up to, Berry teases both scientific and potentially musical moments for his Renaissance man character. “I’d say a sort of healthy amount of both of those things. There’s a lot of science in this last season.” A real-life musician, Berry says when it comes to scripted music moments, “I love doing it. I’m more sort of comfortable doing that.”

And what’s up for Guillermo who passed on being a vampire to maintain his human lifestyle? “Anything is possible with the new season,” Guillen hints. “And I love that because you’ll see us in a different light in a different scenario and you’ll see Guillermo focus his energy on different aspirations.”

Stay tuned for more and let us know what you're looking forward to from the final season of What We Do in the Shadows in the comments section, below.

