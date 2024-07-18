‘Jeopardy!’: What Happened During the RNC Preemption?

This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Depending on where you’re tuning into Jeopardy! from, your programming may have been preempted by the ongoing coverage of the Republican National Convention (RNC).

In some locations, this was the case for the July 18th match between returning champion Jay Fisher, a government relations manager from Lisle, Illinois, and new players Meredith Miller, a labor economist from Arlington, Virginia, and Micah Rahn-Tiemeyer, a mental health crisis therapist from Grand Rapids, Michigan.

So, how did the game turn out? For fans who missed the broadcast, we’re breaking it all down, below, so beware of spoilers. As viewers may recall, Jay is a two-day champion who entered his third game with a respectable $16,199 already in the bank. He continued to carry the lead through the first Jeopardy! round, scoring $3,400 against Micah’s $2,400 and Meredith’s $1,200.

But there was a shakeup in the Double Jeopardy! round as Micah scored big with the evening’s second Daily Double, giving him an edge by the end of the round, leaving him with $8,000 at the end of the round against Jay’s $6,600 and Meredith’s $6,000. All relatively evenly matched, Final Jeopardy! was time for anyone to make a bold move.

The clue for the category “Show Biz Marriages,” read, “Married since 1977, the year of this band’s 1st album, 2 members referenced another album with their 2023 ‘Remain in Love’ tour.” The correct response was “Who are the Talking Heads?” To Jay’s advantage, he was the only player to answer correctly, bumping his final score to $12,001 after wagering $5,401.

That was enough for Jay to outplay his competitors Micah and Meredith who finished with $2,799 and $1,500. As of now, Jay’s three-day score is $28,200. And Jay’s latest victory means he’s well on his way to potentially securing a spot in the Tournament of Champions should he continue his streak for at least two more games.

