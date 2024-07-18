‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Jay Fisher Reveals Shocking Connection to Elvis Presley

Martin Holmes
Jay Fisher on Jeopardy and Elvis Presley
Jeopardy, Inc!; Liaison/Getty

Jeopardy!‘s latest champion, Jay Fisher, won his second game in a row on Wednesday night (July 17), but his time on the Alex Trebek Stage isn’t his first brush with fame.

During the anecdotes section of Wednesday’s episode, the government relations manager from Lisle, Illinois, revealed to host Ken Jennings that he has a family connection to the King of Rock ‘n Roll, Elvis Presley.

“Your dad and your granddad both had the same workplace?” Jennings asked Fisher.

“Well, they both did projects at the same place, which was Graceland in Memphis,” Fisher shared, referring to the mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, that was once owned by Elvis, who is now buried there, as are his parents, paternal grandmother, grandson, and daughter.

“One of my father’s jobs in high school, he worked for a landscaping company, so he planted trees at Graceland,” Fisher explained. “And my maternal grandfather had a business doing screen doors and screen windows. So he did some repairs at Graceland of Elvis’ windows. So, yes, we have a family connection to Graceland.”

Jennings was intrigued and wanted to know more, asking, “And you were a baby there, which means what?”

“So, I was born a couple months before Lisa Marie Presley,” Fished said. “And back before disposable diapers, people used diaper services. So, one day, the doorbell rang, and my mother answered the door, and the driver was extremely excited. And he said, ‘Mrs Fisher, you won’t believe it. I have Lisa Marie Presley’s dirty diapers in my truck.’ So I might have shared diapers with Lisa Marie Presley.”

Jennings looked all shook up as he responded, “What a claim to fame! That’s remarkable!”

Then, it was time for a little less conversation and a little more action as Fisher continued his winning ways. He led the way after the first round with zero unforced errors after 30 clues. And in Double Jeopardy, he landed both Daily Doubles, giving him a runaway of $19,700 heading into Final Jeopardy.

Even though the final clue ended up being a triple stumper, there was no heartbreak hotel for Fisher. He had an insurmountable lead that saw him cement his second consecutive win, giving him a two-day total of $16,199. Fisher will return to the Alex Trebek Stage on Thursday to see if he can keep the train rolling.

