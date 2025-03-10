Christina Haack and Jeff Lewis met up for Sunday brunch and teased a potential future collaboration in a social media post that documented the day.

“Sunday brunch with this guy @jljefflewis … catching up & plotting our next endeavors,” Haack captioned an Instagram post, which included a photo of her and Lewis. “Who wants to see us join forces?!”

While she didn’t specify what their “next endeavors” might be, fans immediately latched onto the idea that Lewis could be Haack’s partner on a future season of The Flip Off. “Jeff needs to be your partner for a season 2!!!!” someone commented. Haack cryptically replied with a crown emoji and raising hands emoji.

Lewis was a judge on Season 1 of The Flip Off. Haack had never met him before he agreed to appear on the show, but they’ve since formed a close friendship. For Season 1 of the house flipping competition, Haack lost her partner, Josh Hall, shortly into filming due to their divorce. So, she had to take on ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, on her own.

The season ended with the El Moussas winning the competition because they had a higher return on investment (ROI) for their flip. Haack warned her competitors that she wanted a rematch. While the show has not officially been picked up for a second season yet, it was extremely popular with viewers. Haack and Heather even previously joked that they should team up together and take on Tarek if the show came back for Season 2.

However, it looks like Haack may have a different partner in mind now, and the fans agree! “I think you two would make a great team,” someone else commented. Another person wrote, “That would be awesome!!! I hope it happens,” and someone else reiterated, “Jeff needs to be your partner for a season 2!!!!”