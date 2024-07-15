Get Inside the Upside Down For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Stranger Things Newsletter:

After beginning production on January 8, 2024, the final season of Stranger Things is halfway through filming. July 15 is also a noteworthy date for the hit Netflix show; it first premiered on this day in 2016. The series has shared a behind-the-scenes video giving a first look at Season 5 to celebrate. Additionally, three new cast members have been announced, and the video shows previously announced newcomer Linda Hamilton onto set and sharing her excitement to be involved as she’s a self-proclaimed “fan.”

Stranger Things Season 5 will be the final season, one that the Duffer Brothers say in the video above is “the season that fans have been waiting for.” The gang is all back together in the 2-minute video, which shows Millie Bobby Brown reflecting on working on the show for a decade, Joe Keery and Maya Hawke on day one of filming, Jamie Campbell Bower getting into his makeup chair to prepare to play the villainous Vecna, and more. New cast members Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, and Alex Breaux are also seen filming some scenes.

Fans get a brief tour of the set, from rooms being built to costume and prop warehouses. Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas) is seen sitting in directors chairs with co-star Sadie Sink (Max) as he says through voiceover that “100 percent, the wait will be worth it” (Season 4 came out in May 2022). “Season 4 was big,” Campbell Bower says. “Season 5 definitely feels bigger.”

“I love this show so much,” Hamilton is heard saying as she arrives on set. “I really am a fan.” Priah Ferguson (Erica, Lucas’ little sister) is then seen arriving with a smile and a wave. Finn Wolfhard (Mike) says he’s “excited to have scenes with the original four,” referencing himself and his co-stars McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, and Noah Schnapp. “This is home,” Matarazzo then says. “You just remember why you’re doing it and how much fun you have.”

Shots of Winona Ryder (Joyce), David Harbour (Hopper), Natalia Dyer (Nancy), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan), and more flash by as the creators share their excitement to tell the final story, for which a premiere date will be announced at a later time. Harbour is seen filming what appears to be a stunt, and Ryder and Hawke are seen in a shot together, as are Dyer, Heaton, Keery, and Matarazzo, continuing the long-beloved tradition of Dustin Henderson hanging with the big kids.

Netflix is keeping plot details about Stranger Things Season 5 under tight lock and key. The description for the season is more like a synopsis of the series, but it does tease that “lives will be altered.”

“A love letter to the ‘80s classic genre films that captivated a generation, Stranger Things is a thrilling drama set in the seemingly normal Midwestern town of Hawkins, Indiana. After a boy vanishes into thin air, his close-knit group of friends and family search for answers and are pulled into a high-stakes and deadly series of events,” the description reads. “Beneath the surface of their ordinary town lurks an extraordinary supernatural mystery, along with top-secret government experiments and a dangerous gateway that connects our world to a powerful yet sinister realm. Friendships will be tested and lives will be altered as what they discover will change Hawkins and possibly the world — forever.”

While Season 5 is the final installment of the original series, there are additional projects in the universe in the works, including: Stranger Things: The First Shadow live on stage in London’s West End along with an untitled animated spinoff series.

Stranger Things, Season 5 Premiere, TBA, Netflix