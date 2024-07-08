As that catchy little song tells us, it’s been Agatha all along, and now it’s Agatha Harkness’ (Kathryn Hahn) time to shine. Disney+ has revealed the first trailer and key art for the long (long long)-awaited WandaVision spinoff Agatha All Along, and it’s clear little time has passed at all for the character at the center of the action since we last saw her.

In the trailer, Agatha is awakened from Wanda Maximoff’s (Elizabeth Olsen) spell, in which she is some kind of homicide detective scouring the woods for what would be a very different kind of show. When she awakens, her ebullient personality is fully restored, and now she wants to get all of her powers back, too.

The logline for the new series reads, “the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…”

Agatha All Along has been in the works ever since 2021, with the conclusion of WandaVision. It has since gone through a number of title changes; it was announced as Agatha: House of Harkness and was later called Agatha: Coven of Chaos before being redubbed Agatha: Darkhold Diaries and, finally, Agatha All Along.

Alongside Hahn, the series will star Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. Jac Schaeffer, creator of WandaVision, directs the first episode.

Agatha All Along premieres with its first two episodes on September 18 at 9/8c on Disney+.

Check out the key art and additional new photos from the show below.

Agatha All Along, Series Premiere, Wednesday, September 18, 9/8c, Disney+