It was Agatha all along, and she’s not going anywhere.

Following reports in October that a WandaVision spinoff about Kathryn Hahn’s wicked Agatha Harkness was in the works, Disney+ has officially ordered it to series. As part of Disney+ Day, the streaming service announced that Agatha: House of Harkness, with Hahn returning and reprising her role from WandaVision, is coming soon. WandaVision‘s Jac Schaefer is also returning as executive producer and head writer for the new spinoff. Check out the logo below.

Last we saw Agatha, she was living as Agnes (whom she’d been pretending to be before her identity reveal) in Westview, thanks to Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen). We’ll have to wait to see just what’s going on with Agatha (and if we hear that theme song again) in this new series.

Hahn was nominated for an Emmy (for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie), won MTV Movie & TV Awards (for Best Villain and Best Fight), and is up for People’s Choice Awards (for The Female TV Star of 2021 and Favorite Female TV Star) for her work as Agatha in WandaVision.

Agatha: House of Harkness is one of quite a few Marvel properties announced and teased as part of Disney+ Day. In addition to Hawkeye premiering on Wednesday, November 24, fans can look forward to: Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and Ms. Marvel in 2022, as well as Echo, Ironheart, Secret Invasion, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, X-Men ’97, What If…? Season 2, Spider-Man: Freshman Year, I Am Groot, and Marvel Zombies.

Agatha: House of Harkness, TBA, Disney+