Marvel made a slew of announcements during its Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 on July 23 — one standout being the long-awaited Loki Season 2 release date.

Loki Season 2 will premiere Summer 2023, Marvel and Disney+ revealed Saturday. A more specific date will be announced at a later time. Fans will find that Marvel’s long list of new releases and show/movie titles have few details to go with them, but at least the list is long?

Here’s everything Marvel announced at SDCC 2022, including the release dates for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Blade, a new title for the Agatha Harkness WandaVision spinoff, more Avengers movies, and more — all dubbed part of “The Multiverse Saga”:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, in theaters November 11, 2022

Secret Invasion, an Original series, streaming Spring 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, in theaters May 5, 2023

Echo, an Original series, streaming Summer 2023

Loki Season 2, streaming Summer 2023

Blade, in theaters November 3, 2023

Ironheart, an Original series, streaming Fall 2023

Agatha: Coven of Chaos, an Original series, streaming Winter 2023

Daredevil: Born Again, an Original series, streaming Spring 2024

Captain America: New World Order, in theaters May 3, 2024

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, an Original series, starts streaming August 17

Thunderbolts, in theaters July 26, 2024

Fantastic Four, in theaters November 8, 2024

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, in theaters May 2, 2025

Avengers: Secret Wars, in theaters November 7, 2025

While She-Hulk‘s release date isn’t new information, Marvel did share a brand new trailer from the upcoming series during the panel.

Other exciting announcements are Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio starring in the new Daredevil: Born Again and confirmation that there will be another Captain America movie following The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

But the most exciting of them all was the Wakanda Forever trailer. Check it out, above.

Loki, Season 1 ended on quite the cliffhanger, in which Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) was seemingly ruling the TVA. Season 1 consisted of six episodes, the last of which premiered Tom Hiddleston calls Loki Season 2 “passionate and chaotic.” And it seems with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty on the way, Loki‘s new episodes could contain key details about Majors’ big, bad villain.

Loki Season 2, Premieres Summer 2023, Disney+