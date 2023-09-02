Marvel Shifts Premiere Dates for ‘Agatha,’ ‘Echo’ & More

Marvel fans won’t see Agatha: Darkhold Diaries until more than a year from now, it seems. Amid the ongoing strikes and a shift in strategy at Disney+, Marvel Studios has delayed the WandaVision spinoff’s premiere until fall 2024.

The Hollywood Reporter, which announced the rescheduling, also notes that Marvel Studios has given new dates to other superhero shows, including the Hawkeye spinoff Echo, the animated series X-Men ’97, and the second season of the anthology What If…?

Production on those Marvel titles — and countless other Hollywood projects — is impacted by the writers strike, which began on May 2, and the actors strike, which kicked off on July 14.

Plus, sources tell THR that Marvel wants to spread out its new offerings to make each one more of an event for fans.

Here’s the new plan, according to THR:

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries — previously titled Agatha: House of Harkness and then Agatha: Coven of Chaos — was originally slated to debut this winter. Instead, the series will debut in fall 2024 around the Halloween holiday, with Kathryn Hahn returning the titular witch.

Echo, which stars Alaqua Cox (below) as a former crime boss on a path to redemption, will now premiere in January 2024, instead of this November.

X-Men ’97, a follow-up to the animated 1990s series about Marvel’s mutants, will drop in early 2024 instead of this fall.

And What If…? Season 2, which was once scheduled for earlier this year, will now drop on Disney+ on December 25.

THR also notes three series that with premiere dates up in the air:

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spinoff Ironheart, starring Dominique Thorne as genius inventor Riri Williams, was meant to debut this fall.

Daredevil: Born Again, in which Charlie Cox reprises his blind-crimefighter role from Netflix’s Daredevil, was scheduled to drop in spring 2024.

And Wonder Man, starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the title role of an Avengers adversary-turned-ally, is currently paused midway through filming.

Those three series’ ETAs are currently unknown.

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, Series Premiere, Fall 2024, Disney+