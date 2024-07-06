Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Is Netflix about to get its own version of Yellowstone? The series Ransom Canyon is currently in the works and follows three ranching families in the Texas Hill Country. Couple the Western vibe with the family drama and some romance, and you’ve got the makings of a hit.

The streamer has had a string of success when it comes to romance dramas—Virgin River and My Life with the Walter Boys, to name a few—and Ransom Canyon will likely join that group. From the star-studded cast to what we know about the premiere date, we’re breaking down the latest updates about Ransom Canyon.

When is Ransom Canyon coming out?

Netflix has yet to announce the premiere date for Ransom Canyon. However, the show is expected to premiere in 2025.

On June 18, star Minka Kelly revealed that Ransom Canyon was wrapping up production. “Less than a week left of shooting to go,” she wrote on Instagram. “Wild we’ve been here doing this for 6 mos. I can easily say this is the best job I’ve ever had. I’ve made friends for life. Everyone here is the best of the best and I will miss them all when we wrap. We all gave it our very best to make something so beautiful and special for you. I can’t wait to be able to show you more. I love you, Ransom Canyon.”

Less than a week later, Kelly’s co-star Lizzy Greene revealed that she had wrapped shooting. “This has undoubtedly been the best 6 months of my life,” the A Million Little Things alum wrote. “I will never be able to articulate how this experience has shaped me, or how forever moved I am by the relationships I’ve been gifted in the process. I love you people so so much. thank you for what you’ve been in my life.” She also noted that the show will premiere in 2025!

What is Ransom Canyon about?

According to Netflix, Ransom Canyon is “a romance-fueled family drama and contemporary western saga that charts the intersecting lives of three ranching families, all set against the rugged expanse of Texas Hill Country.”

The first season will consist of 10 episodes. The first two episodes will be directed by Amanda Marsalis, best known for her work on Ozark and The Umbrella Academy.

Who is starring in Ransom Canyon?

Ransom Canyon is led by Kelly and Josh Duhamel. The Friday Night Lights star plays Quinn O’Grady, who returns to Ransom Canyon to start a new chapter after living in New York to pursue a career as a concert pianist.

As for Duhamel, he plays the “steadfast, stoic Staten Kirkland, owner and sole occupant of the sprawling Double K Ranch,” according to Tudum. “Staten leads the charge to resist the outside forces threatening his way of life and the land that he loves.”

The cast also includes James Brolin, who plays Cap, a “brash ex-Army captain and bullheaded owner of Fuller Ranch. After losing his only son in Afghanistan, Cap buried his grief in work and the occasional drink, his once renowned ranch having fallen into slight disrepair. Resisting pressure to sell, Cap hires a new foreman, Yancy Grey, and is quick to let the young man know exactly what he’s doing wrong. About as salty as they come, Cap is kept in line only by Ellie, daughter of a fallen brother-in-arms, who checks in on him from time to time.”

Eoin Macken plays Davis Collins, the “charming, Ivy-educated owner of the modern Bar W Ranch.” The Collins and Kirkland families have been at odds for generations over everything from a water pipeline to love. Davis and Staten both want to win Quinn’s heart. Let the love triangle begin!

Greene plays Lauren Brigman, Ransom Canyon’s ambitious head cheerleader. She is the daughter of the town sheriff and the girlfriend of cocky quarterback Reid Collins (Andrew Liner). Lauren is ready to put the small-town life behind her, and she finds freedom in her new love interest, Lucas Russell (Garrett Wareing), a “kindhearted underdog from the other side of the tracks who her father and her friends do not approve of.”

One of Us Is Lying star Marianly Tejada stars as Ellie Estevez. When she’s not helping to take care of Cap, Ellie is striving to “make her mark in Ransom Canyon. She has no interest in settling down with a romantic partner, at least not yet, which is why she’s a bit thrown when she crosses paths with mysterious newcomer, Yancy,” played by Jack Schumacher.

Additional cast members include Jaren Robledo as Jack Yellowbird, Casey W. Johnson as Kit Russell, Jennifer Ens as Ashley, Brett Cullen as Senator Samuel “Sam” Kirkland, Kate Burton as Katherine Bullock, Niko Guardado as Tim O’Grady, Philip Winchester as Sheriff Dan Brigman, Justin Johnson Cortez as Kai, and Kenneth Miller as Freddie.

The series was created, written, and executive produced by April Blair, who created All American and wrote scripts for Wednesday.

Where is Ransom Canyon filmed?

Ransom Canyon was not filmed in the Lone Star State. The Netflix series was filmed in and around Albuquerque, Santa Fe, and Las Vegas, according to the New Mexico Film Office.

Ransom Canyon, Series Premiere, 2025, Netflix