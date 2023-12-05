‘Ransom Canyon’: Josh Duhamel & Minka Kelly Romantic Drama Ordered at Netflix

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly for 'Ransom Canyon'
John Russo; Melanie Dunea

Netflix is gearing up for a new romantic drama in the vein of Virgin River with the series order for Ransom Canyon, a new show starring Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly.

Set in Texas, Ransom Canyon is described as a “romance-fueled family drama” and “contemporary western saga,” which tracks the intersecting lives of three ranching families. Set against the expansive landscape of Texas Hill Country, Ransom Canyon has been ordered for ten 60-minute-long episodes.

Virgin River Season 4 Martin Henderson Alexandra Breckenrdige

Virgin River (Credit: Netflix)

Duhamel is set to play Staten Kirkland, the owner and sole occupant of the sprawling Double K Ranch. Described as “steadfast and stoic,” Staten is a leading force in resisting outside influences threatening his way of life as well as the Texas land he loves.

Meanwhile, Kelly has been cast as Quinn, a woman who has often found herself in the shadow of others. After pursuing her career as a concert pianist for a stint in New York, she’s returning to Ransom Canyon to carve out a new path for herself. How these two characters will cross paths will remain for viewers to see when the show eventually arrives.

Written, created, and executive produced by April Blair, she’s been behind titles such as Wednesday and All-American. Meanwhile, Amanda Marsalis, who has helmed episodes of Ozark and Umbrella Academy, is slated to direct the first two episodes of Ransom Canyon.

As mentioned above, Ransom Canyon joins Netflix’s other popular romantic drama, Virgin River, which stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson. The show’s fifth season recently dropped, and it’s already been renewed for a sixth.

No premiere date or window has been unveiled at this time, and additional casting news will be unveiled at a later time. Stay tuned for more on the upcoming title as production gets underway, and let us know what you think of the new series in the comments section below.

Ransom Canyon, Series Premiere, TBA, Netflix

Ransom Canyon

Josh Duhamel

Minka Kelly

