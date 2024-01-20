‘Ransom Canyon’ Adds ‘Grey’s’ Star Kate Burton, ‘SVU’ Alum Philip Winchester & More

More than a dozen familiar faces are joining Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly in the upcoming Ransom Canyon, a Netflix romance drama following three intersecting ranching families in the rugged expanse of Texas Hill Country.

Joining previously-announced cast members James Brolin, Eoin Macken, and Lizzy Greene as series regulars are Marianly Tejada (pictured below, One of Us is Lying) as Ellie Estevez, Jack Schumacher (Top Gun: Maverick) as Yancy Grey, Garrett Wareing (Manifest) as Lucas Russell, and Andrew Liner (Vampire Academy) as Reid Collins.

According to a Netflix press release, Ellie is a whip-smart, driven character who looks after the resident curmudgeon Cap (Brolin) and crosses path with Yancy, a charming yet secretive newcomer whose past catches up to him in his new home.

Lucas, meanwhile, is a Double K Ranch employee whose dreams of leaving Ransom Canyon aligns with those of head cheerleader Lauren (Greene). But Lauren is in a relationship with Reid, Ransom High’s star quarterback and heir to the Collins family ranch, whose cocky exterior hides a vulnerable core.

Netflix has also revealed eight recurring Ransom Canyon cast members: Jaren Robledo (Rez Ball) as Jack Yellowbird, Casey W. Johnson (For All Mankind) as Kit Russell, Jennifer Ens (Chapelwaite) as Ashley, Brett Cullen (Winning Time) as Senator Samuel “Sam” Kirkland, Kate Burton (Grey’s Anatomy) as Katherine Bullock, Niko Guardado (pictured below, Party of Five) as Tim O’Grady, Justin Johnson Cortez (Walker: Independence) as Kai, and Kenneth Miller (The Cleaning Lady) as Freddie.

Jack is Lucas’ best friend and a high school band member who doesn’t care for guys given a “hall pass” in life. Kit is Lucas’ well-meaning but troublemaking brother and caretaker. Ashley is Lauren’s fellow cheerleader and on-and-off best friend.

Samuel is a charismatic, self-serving politician and the father of Staten (Duhamel). Katherine is the tough but compassionate New York Philharmonic director eager to return Quinn (Kelly) to the Big Apple’s classical music scene. Tim is Quinn’s nephew and Reid’s eternal shadow at Ransom High. Kai is a sheriff’s deputy who’s learning the ropes of his job while looking out for Ellie. And Freddie is someone Yancy knows from prison — who’s threatening to expose Yancy’s past.

Philip Winchester (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit), meanwhile, will guest-star in Ransom Canyon as Sheriff Dan Brigman, a no-nonsense Ransom Canyon law enforcer and Lauren’s strict but loving father, who investigates the hit-and-run death of Staten’s son.

Based on Jodi Thomas’ Ransom Canyon romance books, the hourlong drama series counts April Blair (All American) as creator, writer, and executive producer, as well as Dan Angel (Flowers in the Attic: The Origin) and Amanda Marsalis (Ozark) as fellow EPs. A premiere date has not been announced.

“We say it’s Virgin River meets Yellowstone,” Netflix drama chief Jinny Howe told Deadline in August 2022. “We think that it’s going to deliver on all the romance [and] it will be a really beautiful vista and setting, very escapist.”

Ransom Canyon, TBA, Netflix