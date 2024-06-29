‘Yellowstone’ Stars Tease Final Episodes as Filming Begins: ‘Grab Your Tissues’

The Dish on the Duttons For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Yellowstone Newsletter:

Even without Kevin Costner on the Yellowstone payroll, the Paramount Network series’ remaining stars are hyping up its final episodes ahead of Season 5B’s November 10 premiere date.

“Clear your calendar. Grab your tissues. Send the youngins off to your sister’s house,” Ian Bohen, the actor behind ranch hand Ryan, wrote on Instagram in a recent post. “It’s gonna get real Western around here.”

In another upload, Bohen showed off his cutting skills as he and his horse followed a mechanical flag on the Yellowstone set. “That flag ain’t got no chance, ’cause I got dancin’ boots when I’m on the ranch now. Check out this steed, and boy, watch him prance,” he wrote.

On his Instagram account, Cole Hauser showed off gorgeous scenery as he went back to Big Sky Country to play ranch foreman Rip Wheeler in Yellowstone Season 5B. “Good morning, Montana,” he wrote. “I’ve missed ya, old friend! If you are going to rise, you might as well shine.”

And Ryan Bingham, who plays Walker on the show, posed for a selfie with costars and fellow onscreen ranch hands Jen Landon (Teeter) and Jake Ream (Jake). “Back on the Stone,” he wrote in the post.

Costner, meanwhile, is on to other pastures. The actor, who is focused on his Horizon: An American Saga film series, reportedly had a falling-out with Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan over shooting schedules. And on Thursday, June 20, as Paramount Network announced Yellowstone’s return date, Costner told fans he wouldn’t be returning to the Western series or any potential follow-ups.

“Hi everyone. I just want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on Horizon and doing all the things that’s required, and thinking about Yellowstone — that beloved series that I love, that I know you love — I just realized that I’m not going to be able to continue Season 5B or into the future,” he said.

He added: “It was something that really changed me. I loved it, and I know you loved it. I just wanted to let you know that I won’t be returning. I love the relationship we’ve been able to develop, and I’ll see you at the movies.”

Yellowstone, Season 5 Part 2 Premiere, Sunday, November 10, 9/8c, Paramount Network