Report Reveals How Much Matthew Perry Had in His Bank Account When He Died

Following Matthew Perry‘s death on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at the age of 54, details continue to emerge, including the state of the beloved actor’s finances at the time of his passing.

According to an inventory and appraisal document filed by Lisa Ferguson, one of the trustees of Perry’s estate, and obtained by People, the Friends star had $1,596,914.47 in his personal bank account at the time of his death.

While this may not seem a huge amount for the Hollywood star, it’s expected Perry had many more assets that were not included in the filing. As previously reported, Perry’s will indicated that the majority of his belongings were placed in a trust named the “Alvy Singer Living Trust,” seemingly named after Woody Allen‘s character in Annie Hall. The details of what assets are included in the trust have not been revealed.

The will also named Perry’s father John Perry and his mother Suzanne Morrison as trust beneficiaries, along with his half-sister Caitlin Morrison and his ex-girlfriend Rachel Dunn. The document also indicated that any children Perry had would not be entitled access to his estate — the actor never had kids.

In addition, the filing showed that Perry had over $1 million in personal property when he died.

Friends was one of the most successful television shows of all time, and, by Season 9, the six main actors were reported to be making $1 million per episode. According to a USA Today report in 2021, Warner Bros earned $1 billion a year from the show’s syndication revenue, with the cast earning two per cent of that revenue, meaning an annual income of $20m each from reruns alone.

Perry passed away at his home in Los Angeles on October 28. He was found dead by the Los Angeles Fire Department after they responded to a call at 4:07 p.m. for what was described as a “medical emergency.”

An autopsy report later revealed Perry’s death to have been accidental and caused by the acute effects of ketamine. Drowning, coronary artery disease, and buprenorphine effects (a medication used to treat opioid use disorder) were also listed as contributing factors in his death.

Back in March, Perry’s step-father, Keith Morrison, opened up about the passing. “It’s with you every day. It’s with you all the time, and there’s some new aspect of it that assaults your brain,” Morrison said on Hoda Kotb‘s Making Space podcast. “It’s not easy, especially for his mom.”

Morrison also noted Perry was “happy” before his death, stating, “He was happy, and he said so. And he hadn’t said that for a long time. So it’s a source of comfort, but also, he didn’t get to have his third act, and that’s not fair.”