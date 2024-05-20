Courteney Cox Says Late ‘Friends’ Co-star Matthew Perry Still ‘Visits’ Her

Courteney Cox has been opening up about the tragic passing of her Friends co-star and former on-screen husband Matthew Perry, revealing he still “visits” her frequently.

Appearing on CBS Sunday Morning on Sunday (May 19), Cox said of Perry, “You know, he’s just so funny. He has genuinely a huge heart, obviously struggled. I’m so thankful I got to work so closely with him for so many years.”

She added, “He visits me a lot, if we believe in that.”

When asked to elaborate on her spirituality, the Shining Vale actress explained how she feels her late family and friends often reappear to give her guidance.

“You know, I talk to my mom, my dad, Matthew — I feel like there are a lot of people that, I think, guide us,” Cox shared. “I do sense, yeah, I sense Matthew’s around for sure.”

Cox and Perry starred alongside one another on Friends from 1994 to 2004, playing Monica Gellar and Chandler Bing, respectively. While the characters started out as friends, they later began dating and eventually married and moved in together.

Perry was pronounced dead on October 28, 2023, at age 54, after he was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his home in Pacific Palisades, California.

Following his passing, Cox and her Friends co-stars, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow, issued a joint statement.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” the cast wrote. “In time we will say more, as and when we are able… For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Cox shared a personal tribute of her own two weeks later, stating, “I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day. When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here’s one of my favorites.”

She then shared a clip from Friends, adding, “In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind.”