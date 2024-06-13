Pat Sajak‘s time as host of Wheel of Fortune has officially come to an end, with the Season 41 finale (on June 7). Ryan Seacrest will be taking over as host alongside Vanna White when the syndicated game show returns for Season 42 in the fall (an exact premiere date has yet to be announced, though we predicted it will likely be near the beginning of September like the previous season). And to tee up that change, Wheel of Fortune has released a new promo featuring Sajak, White, and Seacrest on the show’s stage.

The video begins with THIS FALL on the iconic board. “This is it,” Sajak says as he and the others walk out before turning to his replacement. “Ryan, what do you think?” Seacrest calls it “impressive.”

White assures him that the contestants will love him, and Sajak tells him he thinks he’s going to enjoy meeting the players and getting to know the audience at home the most. The new host knows the beloved game show is “such a part of people’s lives” and tells Sajak and White, “you both make it look so easy.”

“You’re never going to find a better job, and you’re never going to find a better cohost,” Sajak promises. Watch the promo above.

In his final episode, Sajak said to the viewers, “Well, the time has come to say goodbye. I have a few thanks and acknowledgments before I go, and I want to start with all of you watching out there. It’s been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade, and I’ve always felt that the privilege came with a responsibility to keep this daily half-hour a safe place for family fun, no social issues, no politics, nothing embarrassing, I hope, just a game. … But gradually it became more than that, a place where kids learned their letters, where people from other countries honed their English skills, where families came together along with friends and neighbors and entire generations. What an honor to have played even a small part in all that. Thank you for allowing me into your lives.”

That day, Seacrest posted a message on social media congratulating Sajak on his “incredible run” as the show’s host. “Your dedication, charm, and wit have made the show a beloved part of American television for decades. Your partnership with Vanna has been nothing short of iconic, and together, you’ve created countless wonderful memories for viewers,” he wrote on Instagram. “You’ve set the standard for hosts everywhere, and this marks the end of an era. Best wishes for all your future endeavors!”

