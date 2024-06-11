‘Wheel of Fortune’: The Game Show by the Numbers

Wheel of Fortune fans have been celebrating the run of longtime host Pat Sajak who served in the role for several decades. But when it comes to numbers, there are quite a few associated with the game. Below, we break down some of the big ones ranging from the largest prize awarded to the average amount of viewers who tune into the TV favorite.

$1,030,340

The largest-ever prize, awarded to Autumn Erhard (above) on May 30, 2013.

41

Seasons that Pat Sajak has hosted. He’s the Guinness World Record holder for “longest career as a game show host for the same show.”

6

Episodes that are filmed in a single day, taking roughly 30 minutes each.

24

Wedges on the Wheel. Players have a 1-in-72 chance at the $1 million spot, which resides on the middle third of a wedge.

26,000,000+

Viewers that the game show averages every week.

1983

The year this current iteration of the show premiered, following a daytime version of the series that began in 1975.

7

Emmy awards Wheel of Fortune has earned.

52

The number of spaces on the famed Puzzleboard. The top and bottom rows contain 12 squares while the two middle rows have 14.

43%

People who correctly solve the Bonus Round puzzle when the category is “Food & Drink,” making it the easiest category.

33

How many years it took for a player to finally win $1 million, a feat achieved by Michelle Loewenstein in 2008 (and twice since).

18+

The age a player must be—unless it’s Teen Week.

10,000+

How many people audition each year to become a contestant.

$250

The cost of buying a vowel during gameplay. This price has not changed since 1983. (No inflation here!)

1

How many times Vanna White has repeated an outfit during her 41 seasons and over 7,000 looks.

2,400 lbs.

How much the prize-heavy Wheel weighs.