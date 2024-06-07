‘Wheel of Fortune’: Fans React to Pat Sajak’s Final Episode

Wheel of Fortune and fans around the globe bid farewell to the show’s longtime host Pat Sajak as he said goodbye to the role for the last time in the June 7 episode.

In a message to viewers, Sajak addressed his exit, saying, “Well, the time has come to say goodbye. I have a few thanks and acknowledgments before I go, and I want to start with all of you watching out there. It’s been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade, and I’ve always felt that the privilege came with a responsibility to keep this daily half-hour a safe place for family fun, no social issues, no politics, nothing embarrassing, I hope, just a game.”

As his address continued, Sajak added, “But gradually it became more than that, a place where kids learned their letters, where people from other countries honed their English skills, where families came together along with friends and neighbors and entire generations. What an honor to have played even a small part in all that. Thank you for allowing me into your lives.”

The emotional farewell didn’t go unnoticed by viewers who tuned into the TV event so they could see Sajak’s last episode in live time. As expected, the reactions were strong from fans who have been watching the 77-year-old for the past several decades.

Many fans took time to thank Sajak in return, recalling memories of watching him throughout the years along with their family in friends:

Thank YOU, Pat! You’ve given millions of us joy over the years on Wheel. We’ll miss you there. — Kate Johnson (@kaideejay) June 7, 2024

Congratulations @patsajak on 42 years of #WheelOfFortuneSA. Enjoy your retirement, Sir. — Detroiter06 (@Detroiter06) June 7, 2024

Watched you nightly with my grandparents, parents , now I watch with my daughter. Another great Gen X era coming to end. Ty Pat enjoy retirement — Tony B. ‍☠️ (@Lil_rockyb7) June 7, 2024

Other viewers got quite emotional, sharing their tearful experience of watching the episode:

teared up after hearing pat sajak’s farewell on his last episode of wheel of fortune, am i a grandma or??? — kri (@kristenvb_) June 7, 2024

I actually teared up listening to Pat Sajak’s farewell speech at the end of tonight’s Wheel Of Fortune. The show won’t be the same without him. #OPLive #WheelOfFortuneSA #WheelOfFortune — Elkinsinboxinc Audiovisual #EndWokeism #MAGA (@elkinsinbox) June 7, 2024

The end of an era….. Thank you for carrying my childhood. ❤️ @patsajak #forevermyhost — DisAlco (@DisAlco_) June 7, 2024

#PatSajak final goodbye was posed, humble and full of gratitude. He’s going to be missed and @WheelofFortune won’t be the same without him! #WheelOfFortune — Shannon Thorpe (@ShannyThorpe) June 7, 2024

you can tell i spent a lot of time at my grandparents growing up because i just watched pat sajak’s last wheel episode and i’m crying — haleigh (@urbobitch) June 7, 2024

Watching @patsajak last episode of being the host of @WheelofFortune! Thank you for bringing joy in the game show industry. I loved watching this show so much, from Disney week to celebrating the holidays, even Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is great.#PatSajak #WheelofFortune pic.twitter.com/8YQnspU7v3 — Megan K (@MeganKSPN) June 7, 2024

What did you think of Sajak’s final episode? Sound off in the comments section, below. And stay tuned for Ryan Seacrest‘s arrival as he takes over for Sajak next season.