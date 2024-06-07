‘Wheel of Fortune’: Fans React to Pat Sajak’s Final Episode

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Pat Sajak's final episode of 'Wheel of Fortune'
Wheel of Fortune
Wheel of Fortune special issue

Wheel of Fortune

Farewell Pat Sajak Issue

Wheel of Fortune and fans around the globe bid farewell to the show’s longtime host Pat Sajak as he said goodbye to the role for the last time in the June 7 episode.

In a message to viewers, Sajak addressed his exit, saying, “Well, the time has come to say goodbye. I have a few thanks and acknowledgments before I go, and I want to start with all of you watching out there. It’s been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade, and I’ve always felt that the privilege came with a responsibility to keep this daily half-hour a safe place for family fun, no social issues, no politics, nothing embarrassing, I hope, just a game.”

As his address continued, Sajak added, “But gradually it became more than that, a place where kids learned their letters, where people from other countries honed their English skills, where families came together along with friends and neighbors and entire generations. What an honor to have played even a small part in all that. Thank you for allowing me into your lives.”

The emotional farewell didn’t go unnoticed by viewers who tuned into the TV event so they could see Sajak’s last episode in live time. As expected, the reactions were strong from fans who have been watching the 77-year-old for the past several decades.

Many fans took time to thank Sajak in return, recalling memories of watching him throughout the years along with their family in friends:

Other viewers got quite emotional, sharing their tearful experience of watching the episode:

What did you think of Sajak’s final episode? Sound off in the comments section, below. And stay tuned for Ryan Seacrest‘s arrival as he takes over for Sajak next season.

Wheel of Fortune - Syndicated

Wheel of Fortune where to stream

Wheel of Fortune

Pat Sajak

Vanna White

