It’s the end of an era on Wheel of Fortune, but it’s also about to be the start of a new one. Friday’s (June 7) episode of the series marks the send-off for iconic game show host Pat Sajak, who is leaving his spot on the stage after four decades, and next season, Ryan Seacrest will take over the enviable role.

Seacrest has a great deal of experience emceeing reality shows after getting his start in kids shows like Gladiators 2000 and, of course, hosting American Idol since its inception. So when does his tenure at the top of Wheel of Fortune begin?

Wheel of Fortune is expected to return for Season 42, which will be Seacrest’s first as the host, in September 2024. An official premiere date has not yet been announced, but Season 41 premiered on September 11, 2023, so it’ll probably be a similar timeline.

Seacrest and Vanna White, who returns to the series to continue her signature letter-turning post, were spotted filming episodes of the show in Hawaii’s Waikiki Beach in February. (Funnily enough, Sajak is also heading to the Aloha State for his next gig.)

After Seacrest’s hiring was announced in June 2023, he said in a statement, “I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them. Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition.”

He also later promised that upon joining the show he had no intention to “mess” with the winning formula that has made it such a success for so long.

