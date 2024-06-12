Seth Meyers Takes Julia Louis-Dreyfus ‘Day Drinking’ and Things Get Wild

Julia Louis-Dreyfus was the latest celebrity to take part in Seth Meyers‘ semi-regular Late Night segment “Day Drinking,” and it only took her one sip of a dirty martini to realize, “This show is a terrible idea.”

The multi-time Emmy-winning actress appeared on the show to promote her new movie Tuesday, but by the end of the segment, she was spilling her guts, revealing her favorite Weekend Update host and whether she would call Jerry Seinfeld or Larry David if she ended up in prison.

Things kicked off with a Veep-themed round of drinks inspired by Louis-Dreyfus’ time as Vice President Selina Meyer on the hit HBO comedy series. This included a Norman Rockefeller (ruby port and Goldschläger), a Harry Truman (two Jägerbombs dropped into beer), and a Dick Cheney, which was just a shot.

“Because he shot somebody in the face?” Louis-Dreyfus said.

“He did,” Meyers replied. “And then we look back on it. We’re like, ‘remember those simple times?'”

The late-night host then tested Louis-Dreyfus on her knowledge of other “three-named” celebrities. After only giving her one of the three names of various famous people, the Seinfeld alum failed to figure out Sarah Jessica Parker and Martin Luther King Jr. She also guessed Andrew Dice Clay instead of Andrew Lloyd Webber.

However, she did nail Mary-Louise Parker. “How quickly you got the white lady,” Meyers joked. She also figured out John Wayne Gacy… “I happen to know all the murderers,” Louis-Dreyfus quipped.

The pair then played a shot-based game of truth or dare, where Louis-Dreyfus named Tina Fey and Amy Poehler as her favorite hosts of Saturday Night Live‘s Weekend Update, rather than her husband and former Weekend Update anchor Brad Hall or Meyers himself.

Meyers also challenged Louis-Dreyfus to pick between Jerry Seinfeld or Larry David for various scenarios, including who she’d rather go to prom with (David), who she’d prefer to pick out her Emmys outfit (Seinfeld), and who she’d call if she were in prison (Seinfeld).

By the end of the segment, Meyers had to take a nap while Louis-Dreyfus tried to comfort him.

“Thanks for letting me come on your stupid show,” she whispered.

You can watch the full segment above.

