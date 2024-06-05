‘Good Bones’ Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Addresses TV Return & Working With Her Mom Again

Mina Starsiak Hawk has opened up about returning to television, and what it would take for her to do another season of her HGTV series Good Bones.

The renovator and reality star also admitted that the last two seasons of Good Bones were “really hard emotionally and mentally, financially and physically.”

On the latest episode of her Mina AF podcast, Starsiak Hawk was asked by a listener if she’d like to star on another show. In answering the question, Starsiak Hawk said she loved making television “when it was fun” and would be open to starring on another show.

But she can’t imagine reviving Good Bones, the renovation series she hosted alongside her mom, Karen E. Laine. The show, which ran for eight seasons on HGTV, ended its run in October 2023. Toward the end of the show’s run, Starsiak Hawk had major falling outs with her mom and brother, Ted Starsiak.

“The stakes were so high,” Starsiak Hawk continued, per People, saying how she felt the “weight” of the show was falling on her shoulders. “It was all my money. It was my family’s money. It was my business’s success.”

Good Bones revolved around Starsiak Hawk’s company, Two Chicks and a Hammer, which she founded with her mom in 2007. Laine stepped away from the company in 2019, though she still featured alongside her daughter and their team on the show.

“The reality was that it was getting to a point where I couldn’t handle the stakes, and I couldn’t handle the projects, and I couldn’t handle the risk,” Starsiak Hawk added.

The married mom of two went on to say that it was hard to “back down” from those ambitious renovations once they’d proved to be a hit with the audience.

“I understand why the people in charge of the show and making the show wouldn’t want to do that,” she explained. “Like, it’s working well. It rates well. It’s great before and after. It’s fun content. So, it’s hard to try to say, ‘Hey, let’s fix this thing that a lot of the other parties feel isn’t broken.'”

If she were to do a new show, Starsiak Hawk said she’d need to find a “healthier” balance. “I just think it would be a really bad decision for me, like, mentally and emotionally, let alone financially, to kinda get back in that place,” she stated.

While Starsiak Hawk recently appeared in an episode of HGTV’s House Hunters: All Stars, she says that doing Good Bones again is off the table, at least for now.

‘There’s not enough money in the world that would put me in the place I was a year ago, Because it was that bad,” she said on the podcast. “That’s probably a lie. If someone was like, ‘I’ll give you a million dollars an episode,’ and I had to go back to that place for a year, but I’d be set for the rest of my life, maybe that would be worth it.”

“There’s no realistic amount of money that I think would be worth it to struggle as hard as I was struggling,” she continued. “And I think that’s very hard for people to understand — how much I was in, like, a really bad place.”