Did the #SaveBlueBloods campaign work? Paramount Global co-CEO Brian Robbins reportedly hinted at the possibility of a Blue Bloods spinoff during a shareholders meeting on Tuesday, June 4. As it stands, Blue Bloods Season 14 Part 2 will be the final season and will air later this year on CBS.

Robbins reportedly said during a Paramount shareholders meeting on June 4 that “in TV, new franchise extensions are coming for Dexter, Billions, and Blue Bloods,” according to TVLine. Robbins reportedly added that “CBS’ hit Fire Country shows huge promise,” hinting that Fire Country‘s success could lead to a franchise extension. TV Insider reached out to CBS for comment on a possible Blue Bloods spinoff.

Dexter and Billions‘ expanding franchises were already known to the public, but Blue Bloods‘ impending end has been the main headline for the show all season. Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, and more stars of the cop procedural have voiced their strong opinions that they don’t want the show to end for months. Most recently, Selleck told CBS News in early May that he hoped CBS would change course on its decision to end the series.

“Well, that’s a good question. I will continue to think that CBS will come to their senses,” he said in reference to the show’s final season. This comment came on May 7, just five days after CBS confirmed Blue Bloods would stay canceled despite the cast and fan outcry begging the show to continue.

“We love this cast, we love their passion for the show. All shows have to come to an end. It’s important to us to refresh the schedule. We are going to end the show come December,” CBS President Amy Reisenbach said in a press conference on May 2.

Selleck has been the most vocal about his desire for the show to keep running. Ahead of the Season 14 Part 1 premiere, he told TV Insider that he wasn’t ready to say goodbye.

“CBS will find an awful lot of people aren’t ready to say goodbye to it. The show’s more popular than ever, and I think [numbers] will increase with the interest this year. We’re certainly not out of ideas,” he said, adding, “I’m not counting the days so I can do something else. I love the work. Sometimes the hours are a little harder because I’m older, but so what? I want work as long as they’ll have me.”

Robbins’ comments did not hint at what a potential Blue Bloods spinoff could be about. Given that the series is built around the Reagan family, it seems that someone from that family would be the best option to star in a franchise extension. They could go the legal route and create new crime procedural set at the District Attorney’s office where Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) works. With their great chemistry, Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez’s Danny and Baez could also lead a spinoff focused on their detective work.

Additionally, showrunner Kevin Wade previously told TV Insider that Selleck’s Frank Reagan won’t be retiring as police commissioner in the final season, so perhaps there’s a world where he’s still part of the drama.

If Blue Bloods were to continue with one of the Reagan family members as the lead, who would you most want to see in the central role? Let us know in the comments below.