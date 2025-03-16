[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The White Lotus Season 3 Episode 5, “Full-Moon Party.”]

The White Lotus finally went there in its latest episode after heavily hinting at odd incest vibes between Ratliff brothers Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger) and Lochlan (Sam Nivola) as the pair share a kiss on Gary’s (Jon Gries) yacht, celebrating the Full-Moon Party with Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon) and Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood).

As viewers will recall, in the premiere episode, Saxon made several uncomfortable sexual comments throughout, telling Lochlan it was weird to share a room with their sister Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook) since they’re both adults now, implying something could happen between them. But by the premiere installment’s end, Saxon was asking Lochlan what kind of porn he watches and sleeping in the nude around his brother, which is far from normal…

After attending a party aboard Gary’s yacht in Episode 4 with their family, including parents Victoria (Parker Posey) and Timothy (Jason Isaacs), Saxon and Lochlan opt to stay behind and extend the fun for the Full-Moon Party, which sees them join Chelsea and Chloe for some debauchery on shore.

Initially, Saxon is resistant to doing drugs, but he caves, imbibing with booze and partaking in some hardcore recreational drugs alongside Lochlan and the girls. When they return to the boat, they continue to party, both drinking and playing games, and after the girls share a teasing kiss, they look to Lochlan and Saxon, implying they should follow suit.

Initially, Lochlan leans in for a light kiss, and viewers are led to believe a peck is all the brothers will do, but then the youngest Ratliff leans in again for a lengthier, more passionate smooch, which is sure to elicit a wide range of shock, because in all the years The White Lotus has been airing, it’s never dabbled in incest, until now.

