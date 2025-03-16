Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

The American Idol auditions continued with more incredible performances during Sunday (March 16) night’s new episode. Unique artists from across the country performed in front of Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie in hopes of earning a golden ticket to Hollywood.

While some of the aspiring artists weren’t quite ready for that next step just yet, plenty of others got one step closer to their dreams coming true. Plus, another platinum ticket was awarded to a talented singer, which means they’ll get to skip the first round of Hollywood Week and automatically move along in the competition.

Landry Chaplin

First up was a bubbly 23-year-old from Colleyville, Texas. Landry Chaplin, a pageant coach who previously competed in the Miss America organization, grew up singing Carrie Underwood songs and considers herself to be the “biggest Carrie Underwood fan known to man.” She took a major risk by singing one of Underwood’s own songs, “Good Girl,” in front of the singer herself.

Even when Underwood jumped in to sing the background vocals, Chaplin didn’t falter. “I feel like you definitely made that your own,” the new judge told Landry. “I’m like, ‘Oh man, am I gonna throw her off by jumping in at the beginning? But you held your own.”

Bryan and Richie agreed that Landry did a great job, and she received her golden ticket to Hollywood.

Victor Solomon

The next performance came from Victor Solomon, a 26-year-old fast food director from Peoria, Illinois, who previously competed on The Voice and finished in fifth place. Like Landry, Victor also performed one of the judges’ songs. He sang Richie’s “Hello,” which earned him a standing ovation from Richie himself.

“That was really, really special,” the soul singer gushed, while Underwood told Victor that he had an “incredible gift.” There was no question when he received three yeses to head to Hollywood.

Isaiah Moore

Isaiah Moore, a 22-year-old worship pastor from Oneonta, Alabama, canceled his honeymoon to attend the audition. He had married his wife just one week before stepping out in front of the judges.

Isaiah moved the judges with his story about growing up with a mom who struggled with addiction. He was raised by his grandparents and proudly announced that his mom was three years sober and in attendance for the audition. However, his brother wasn’t able to be there, and Isaiah dedicated his performance to him, noting that he was “worried he’s going to go down the same path as [their] mom.”

His emotional performance of Luke Combs‘ “Where the Wild Things Are” really moved the judges. “I think there’s a story in that voice,” Bryan admitted, while Richie said he “felt” the passion and pain in the performance. Isaiah earned unanimous yeses and a ticket to Hollywood.

Grayson Torrence

Grayson Torrence, a 24-year-old gymnastics instructor from Providence Forge, Virginia, has been watching American Idol for as long as she can remember. She gave a gorgeous performance of Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato‘s “Fall in Line,” which Bryan called his “favorite audition of the day.”

Underwood praised Grayson’s voice but told her she was looking forward to seeing her get more comfortable as the show went on. She’ll have a chance to do just that because she earned her ticket to Hollywood with three yeses.

Brajawn Upshaw

Mail handler Brajawn Upshaw from Temple, Georgia, was signed up for Idol by his mother, who did so without his knowledge. The 21-year-old stunned with his performance of “Lovely” by Billie Eilish and Khalid.

The judges agreed that Brajawn was “captivating,” but Underwood urged him to “throw a little more caution to the wind” if he stuck around for future performances. It was an easy yes for Bryan, but a bit of a harder decision for Underwood and Richie. Brajawan promised to push himself and climb out of the box he’d put himself in as an artist.

In the end, Richie voted no, but Underwood pushed Brajawn through to Hollywood with a yes. “I think you can get there, for sure,” she insisted. Bryan was so excited, he fell out of his chair!

Kase Tippens

Unfortunately, for some artists, the dream was cut short at auditions. That was the case for 14-year-old Kase Tippens from Yukon, Oklahoma. The high school student sang “Wondering Why” by the Red Clay Strays, and the judges felt he wasn’t quite ready yet.

However, he left with some words of wisdom from Underwood. “When I was 15 years old, I had an artist development thing with a big record label, and it didn’t work out. And it was the best thing for me,” she assured Kace. “If that had happened, then it would have not gone anywhere, and that would be the end of my story. It’s not a no, it’s a no for today. But you are incredible.”

Mikaela Bautista

Mikaela Bautista, a 23-year-old registered behavioral technician Rancho Cucamonga, California, has music in her blood because her dad, Vhen Bautista, is a famous singer in the Philippines. However, he gave up his career to be there for his family, so being on the show is her way of living out both of their dreams.

Mikaela’s rendition of “Saving All My Love for You” by Whitney Houston showed her “potential,” according to Underwood, who also noted that there were moments where “the nerves crept in a little.” She ended up voting no, and Richie agreed with what she was saying, but he still gave her a yes, and so did Bryan.

After finding out she made it to Hollywood, Mikaela brought her dad in to celebrate and they teamed up for a duet. The performance was so special that Carrie changed her vote to a yes too.

Bryson Quick

High school senior Bryson Quick put his own country spin on “Time” by Pink Floyd. He revealed that he was singing in honor of his little sister who loves music and has a rare disorder that limits her motor skills.

The judges liked that Bryson showed off his “uniqueness” with the performance, and Underwood also noted that he’s “pretty darn cute” too. Bryan compared Bryson to Chayce Beckham, a past American Idol winner. All three judges gave the rising country star a yes.

There was another surprise in store, though. Bryan called up Beckham and asked if he could invite the 17-year-old to his show at the Grand Ole Opry that night. Bryson got to sing with Beckham on stage at the iconic venue.

Carsen Webb

Carsen Webb, a 16-year-old host at a barbecue buffet in Granite Falls, North Carolina, won the judges over immediately with his personality, and his voice was just as impressive during a rendition of “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims.

“He’s amazing,” Bryan gushed. “You wouldn’t happen to be up for adoption, would you?” He also added, “I’m going to send you to Hollywood if it’s the last thing I do. Because you’re special.” He didn’t have to work too hard because Underwood and Richie agreed. Three yeses and Carsen received his golden ticket!

MKY

Mikey Jimenez, who goes by his stage name MKY, is a 25-year-old singer from East Los Angeles, California. He comes from a musical family, with his great uncle known as the first chicano Mexican who sang R&B music in the 1960s. His grandfather was in a soul group and his dad is also a singer.

Richie was up on his feet dancing to MKY’s performance of “Ooo Baby Baby” by Smokey Robinson. He called MKY’s parents in and told them, “This kid is sensational. This is it. This is serious business.”

Unanimously, all three judges voted to send MKY to Hollywood.

Josh King

Josh King, a 24-year-old from Charlotte, North Carolina, put a jazzy spin on “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” for his performance. There was something missing for the judges, though. “You’re in lounge mode. You’re not there yet,” Richie said, while Underwood admitted she liked the “simpler” parts of the performance, as opposed to when Josh was overdoing it.

Bryan urged Josh to sing another song and challenged him to perform “My Girl.” After stopping him and telling him to simplify it, he was impressed. Underwood said no because she didn’t know if there was a place Josh would fit on the show, but Bryan and Richie gave him a yes, sending him to Hollywood.

However, Richie warned Josh, “No jazz, no scatting. You gotta break some lounge habits.”

Sophie Powers

The next audition from 20-year-old Sophie Powers added some comedic relief to the episode. She sang her original spoken word song “ST*U,” which was basically just about why everyone in the world just needs to “shut the f**k up.”

The judges were quite baffled but laughed as Sophie gave her performance. “My wife will play me that song every evening,” Bryan joked. “You should’ve put, ‘Luke, shut the f**up.'” Underwood noted that Sophie was “interesting,” just not in the context of the show. It was three nos but provided a funny moment for the stars behind the table.

Lashon

Lashon, a 25-year-old from Miami, Florida, moved the judges with her story about growing up in a home with 15 to 20 people at a time, Her mom had three biological children, adopted nine of Lashon’s cousins, and housed some of her own sisters and brothers.

Lashon’s performance of an original song earned her a standing ovation. “I had flashes of singing at an awards show in the audience, everyone standing up and dancing,” Underwood raved. “I wrote ‘artist’ down in big letters and underlined it a bunch.”

She received three yeses, and Underwood even noted that she envisioned her making the top 12.

Filo

The final performance of the night was from Filo, a 23-year-old who was born and raised in Egypt but is now living in California. Like Lashon, Filo received a standing ovation when he sang “Try a Little Tenderness” by Otis Redding.

Bryan told Filo that he was “born to sing,” and said he would “definitely” make the top 20, or possibly even the top 10. Needless to say, he earned his golden ticket.

Filo’s journey wasn’t over there, though! On New Year’s Eve, he received a special invite to join Underwood and Ryan Seacrest in Times Square where they presented him with a platinum ticket. Not only is Filo going to Hollywood, but he’s going to week 2 of Hollywood Week!

American Idol, Season 23, Sundays, 8/7c, ABC