‘The View’: Joy Behar Rolls Eyes at Sunny Hostin Over Parenting Views

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Joy Behar rolled her eyes at co-host Sunny Hostin on The Weekend View on Saturday (March 15) while the panel was discussing the topic of parenting and wanting children.

The weekend spinoff of the long-running ABC talk show is led by Behar, who is joined by co-hosts Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro. On Saturday’s episode, the group touched on Lady Gaga‘s recent interview with Good Morning America, in which the singer admitted she asked her now-fiance, Michael Polansky, if he wanted marriage and kids soon after dating him.

“I wanted him to know I was a family girl,” Lady Gaga said in the interview.

“To ask the guy on a first date if you want children is a bit much,” Behar responded, opening the discussion up to the panel.

“I don’t think it is at all,” Haines replied. “I didn’t say, ‘Will you get married to me and have my babies.’ You’re putting it out there because why waste time if that’s something that’s important to you? It’s nothing to be ashamed of. A lot of people do.”

Haines added, “But it’s also important if someone’s like, and I dated these people too, ‘I don’t want marriage. I don’t want kids.’ I’d rather know that now because I don’t wanna waste your time, and I don’t want you to waste my time.”

“But what if there’s a physical attraction to the person?” Behar retorted.

“You can have a one-night stand if you want, Joy,” Haines quipped.

Griffin chimed in, saying, “When you’re dating in your 30s, I think it makes more sense. In your 20s, I think if you open with that, the guy’s gonna go running. I’m just gonna give a warning. But in your 30s, there are certain things that are non-negotiable. I know many women who have married men that said they didn’t want kids, were adamant, and they thought they could change them. And that become’s an issue down the road.”

Hostin said she agreed, explaining, “I got married at 30 and we’d been dating for a couple of years, and he’s younger than I am. And it’s not something we talked about right away, but I will say, my son was recently dating someone, and she said to me and my husband, ‘Yeah, I don’t ever wanna have kids.'”

She continued, “Well, I don’t want you to date my son because I want grandchildren.”

Behar questioned Hostin on her stance, asking how her son, Gabriel, felt about the situation. “What did he have to say?” she asked.

“It was a deal breaker for him too,” Hostin replied.

Behar then made her dig, saying, “And you didn’t have any influence over that, right?” before rolling her eyes and laughing.

Hostin’s stance caused quite the discussion on The View’s Reddit page, where one user wrote, “The pressure she and SO many parents from the gen x/boomer generation put on their kids to produce “grand babies” feels so wrong.”

The same user also added, “Love joy for jumping in “well what were your son’s thoughts on that?””

“Joy said it best!! Sonny is ridiculous,” wrote another.

Another added, “Sunny is going to be THAT mother in law that will be clingy to her son and will NOT get along e her future daughter in law. Poor girl. Sunny can’t stand her son is growing up and will get married one day. She’s a crazy control freak.”

“It’s cringey and it’s been happening since the beginning of human time, unfortunately,” said one commenter.

Others, however, suggested Hostin and Gabriel had probably had this discussion before. “I just watched this…..didn’t he say it was a dealbreaker? I think Sunny could possibly be a MIL [Mother-In-Law] from the opposite of heaven (but I love you Sunny), but she probably has heard her son say he wants to be a dad,” wrote one fan.