Suits LA is getting a visit from Gabriel Macht‘s Harvey in the March 16 episode, and promos have already shown him in flashbacks with Stephen Amell‘s Ted Black.

Bryan Greenberg, when he stopped by TV Insider’s office recently, couldn’t say anything plot-wise about Macht’s episodes. However, he assured us, “I think the fans are going to love it. I think it’s great. He’s such an iconic character and so revered, and I’m so honored that he wanted to come back and play with us because he was happily retired, and I think he did that as a tribute to the fans and because of all the success that it had. When I met him on set, I was just like, ‘Hey, man, I wouldn’t be here without you. Thank you so much for all your hard work.’ And he is very gracious in passing the baton to us and supporting us. He even came to the premiere. He’s been great.”

When Suits LA began, Rick (Bryan Greenberg) and Erica (Lex Scott Davis) both wanted to be heads of entertainment at Ted and Stuart’s (Josh McDermitt) firm. But the twist of the premiere was that Stuart split off and merged with Ted’s ex Samantha (Rachelle Goulding). Rick joined him, and Erica became Ted’s head of entertainment. Rick, however, found he had to fight for the position with Stuart and Sam, and even once he earned it, he was told he’d have to choose people to fire (which ended up being a test).

“Rick was sold a bill of goods that Stuart did not deliver on, and I risked my whole career and my friendship and my livelihood on this move of firms. So yeah, it has not been smooth sailing since I’ve gotten there, but things, they start to balance each other out a little bit,” says Greenberg.

Rick regrets joining Stuart “in the beginning and throughout,” he admits. “This is something that Rick is wrestling with throughout the season. It was a big move personally and professionally, and he wants to reunite for many very different reasons personally and professionally, and so we’ll see what happens.”

We know that Rick and Erica also have a romantic past. “I think there are still feelings there, but it’s very complicated because they worked together and they’re competitors. And so with Rick and Erica, it’s fun to play those scenes because even in the romantic scenes, it’s still a negotiation between two lawyers trying to win. So it’s a lot of fun. It’s not the normal dynamic between a couple,” Greenberg says of the “love-hate relationship.”

Watch the full video interview above with Greenberg about Rick, his relationship with Erica, what’s to come with Ted and Stuart, enjoying the comedy of this world, and much more.

Suits LA, Sundays, 9/8c, NBC