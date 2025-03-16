The Righteous Gemstones is back and funnier than ever as Gemstone siblings Jesse (Danny McBride), Judy (Edi Patterson), and Kelvin (Adam DeVine) continue to put a stamp on their family’s evangelical legacy with the fourth and final season at HBO.

But one thing that wouldn’t make it a season of The Righteous Gemstones is if the siblings didn’t utter the all-familiar “Daddy,” which they use to address their father and patriarch, Eli (John Goodman). But what is the key to delivering a perfect “Daddy,” Gemstone style?

We asked McBride, Patterson, DeVine, Cassidy Freeman, Tim Baltz, and Tony Cavalero their thoughts on the matter as we look ahead at this last chapter of the TV family’s life, and their input might surprise you, but will also most definitely make you laugh.

“Yeah, you know, sometimes you just gotta, you gotta just feel it,” series creator, writer, director, and star McBride tells TV Insider. “You gotta do it and you kind of know if you got the right Daddy depending on… how the other actors respond,” he says. “If you can see their eyes get a look like they’re gonna laugh, then you got the perfect delivery of Daddy,” he concludes, putting a heavy t-sound on the Daddy delivery.

Meanwhile, DeVine notes, “Yeah, I feel it’s evolved. I don’t think it was a full Daddy, at the beginning and then it’s evolved with D-A-T-T-Y. And that just sort of came out, and especially between the siblings, that has evolved into the Daddy that we all know and love.”

“I think the key to Daddy is knowing that Daddy is one of those words that can mean almost anything,” Patterson adds.

As Cavalero puts it, “I think this is the most quotable show on television.” We couldn’t agree more.

In the meantime, see what else the cast had to say about the line delivery in the full video, above, and enjoy the Gemstones as their last chapter at HBO unfolds.

The Righteous Gemstones, Season 4, Sundays, 10/9c, HBO