‘Blue Bloods’: Tom Selleck Hopes ‘CBS Will Come to Their Senses’ Over Show’s Cancellation

Blue Bloods airs its final episodes this year following CBS‘ decision to cancel the long-running police procedural last November. However, the show’s star, Tom Selleck, still hopes the network will “come to their senses” and reverse the decision.

In a new interview with CBS News, the Emmy-winning actor was asked if Blue Bloods was truly ending. “Well, that’s a good question. I will continue to think that CBS will come to their senses,” Selleck answered.

“We’re the third-highest scripted show in all of broadcast,” he continued. “We’re winning the night. All the cast wants to come back. And I can tell you this: we aren’t sliding off down a cliff. We’re doing good shows and still holding our place. So, I don’t know. You tell me!”

This echoed comments Selleck made to TV Insider back in January, where he noted, “CBS will find an awful lot of people aren’t ready to say goodbye to it. The show’s more popular than ever, and I think [numbers] will increase with the interest this year. We’re certainly not out of ideas.”

Selleck has portrayed Commissioner Frank Reagan in Blue Bloods since the series debuted in 2010. He stars alongside Donnie Wahlberg (Detective Danny Reagan), Bridget Moynahan (ADA Erin Reagan), Will Estes (Sergeant Jamie Reagan), and Len Cariou (Henry Reagan).

Since CBS axed the show in November, the cast and fans have pleaded to keep the show going with the #SaveBlueBloods campaign. Unfortunately, CBS President Amy Reisenbach confirmed the show will come to an end in December.

“We love this cast; we love their passion for the show,” she said, per Deadline. “All shows have to come to an end. It’s important to us to refresh the schedule. We are going to end the show come December.”

As for what’s next for 79-year-old Selleck, he told CBS News that he has no plans to retire.

“Hopefully, work,” he said in regards to what his future holds. “As an actor, you never lose — I don’t lose, anyway — that sense that every time I finish a job, it’s my last job. You just go to work and you do the work. And I have a lot of reverence for what I call ‘the work,’ and I love it. And I’d like to keep doing it.”

Selleck’s new memoir, You Never Know, is released today, Tuesday, May 7.

The Blue Bloods Season 14 midseason finale airs on Friday, May 17 at 10/9c, and the series will return in October for Part 2.