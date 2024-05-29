See Gypsy Rose Blanchard & Ryan Anderson Fight Over Rekindled Romance With Her Ex

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is rediscovering her freedom and independence in her new life out of prison, including divorcing her husband and returning to her ex-fiancé.

In a newly released trailer for the upcoming Lifetime docuseries Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup, the clip starts with footage of Blanchard and her husband (at the time) Ryan Anderson in the car. Her ex’s name quickly comes up.

“Are you happy?” she asks him.

“I’m very happy,” he replies.

“I just think that I would be happier somewhere else,” she tells him while tearing up.

“Call Ken. You’re probably already talking to him anyway,” Ryan says, referring to Blanchard’s ex-fiancé, Ken Urker.

Gypsy and Ken first met through a prison pen pal program while she was serving prison time for the second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, which took place in June 2015. She was convicted in 2016 for orchestrating the murder of Dee Dee with her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn after her mother had been manipulating her life to make her falsely believe she was terminally ill.

While in prison, she got engaged to Urker in 2019, but they broke up. She later connected with Anderson and the couple got married in 2022. She was released from her 10-year sentence early in December 2023 after serving only seven years.

From her tattoo to consummating her marriage to Anderson, Gypsy appears in the trailer to be enjoying her life as a free woman.

Her marriage however seems to be struggling.

“I don’t want to be controlled,” she tells her husband.

She also shouts, “You’re mad at me because I confided in someone.”

Eventually, she says, “I’m gonna want a divorce.” The trailer then features a clip of Blanchard running to Urker and jumping into his arms.

Blanchard reportedly filed for divorce from Anderson in April this year, later asking for a restraining order against him.

“I think that I’m entering into a new era in my life, definitely, having learned a lot about me over these last four months. I think that right now I’m just trying to move forward in my life and kind of showing who I am and discovering,” Blanchard told Entertainment Tonight.

As for Urker, it seems their story is just (re)beginning.

“I think with our history, we’ve always had a very close connection,” Blanchard said. “Having that foundation has been essential to our reconnection and we’re just hopeful for what our future has in store. I know that I’m going through a difficult time right now, and so I just really am doing the best I can with moving forward with my life.”

Urker is even relocating to lessen the lengths of their long distance relationship.

“He’s actually going to be moving to Louisiana to be closer to me,” Blanchard told ET.

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, Premieres, June 3, Lifetime