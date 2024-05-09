Gypsy Rose Blanchard Thinks New Taylor Swift Song is About Her

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is a massive Swiftie and believes Taylor Swift has written a song specifically about her for her new album.

According to TMZ, sources connected to Blanchard claimed that the recently released prisoner thinks Swift’s track “Fresh Out The Slammer” from her new album Tortured Poets Department is about her.

Tortured Poets Department came out on April 19, 2024, just months after Blanchard was released from prison in December 2023. She’d served seven years of a 10-year sentence for her part in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. For years, Dee Dee convinced people her daughter was terminally ill with the mind of a 7-year-old and suffered from various ailments and illnesses.

“Fresh Out The Slammer” tells the story of a woman getting out of prison and taking off with her lover. However, it’s also a metaphor for breaking out of an unhealthy relationship.

Apparently, Blanchard sees a lot of similarities between the song lyrics and her own life. When Blanchard was released from prison, she moved in with her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, only to file for divorce three months later. Since then, she has started to rekindle her relationship with her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker.

TMZ was also told that Blanchard sees comparisons in the way the song mentions “camera flashes, welcome bashes,” referring to the spotlight she’s been put under since returning to society and the welcome home party her family threw for her.

It’s not just Blanchard that feels this way; other fans of the song have also noticed similarities.

“For me, Fresh Out the Slammer will never not be associated with Gypsy Rose,” wrote one fan on X.

“Guys fresh out the slammer is actually a tribute to Gypsy Rose Blanchard!” said another.

“Fresh out the slammer was written from gypsy rose blanchard’s perspective and you can’t tell me otherwise,” added another.

Another wrote, “How do people listen to “fresh out the slammer” without relating it to gypsy rose i cant unsee it.”

“Is fresh out the slammer gypsy rose inspired ………. it could be,” asked one commenter.

While the idea of a Swift hit being about Blanchard is nice, there are other theories about the song’s content. Some fans think the song is about why the pop star rebounded with 1975 frontman Matty Healy after ending her six-year relationship with actor Joe Alwyn in 2023.

Meanwhile, Blanchard has been super busy since getting out of prison. Aside from the divorce drama, she recently underwent cosmetic surgery to reconstruct her nose and appeared on stage at Lifetime’s Television Academy For Your Consideration in Los Angeles to promote her upcoming docuseries Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.

What do you think? Is the Swift song about Blanchard? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.