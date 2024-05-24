Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Christina Best is one of the ladies looking for love with younger men and their dads in MILF Manor Season 2. Right away, Christina was drawn to the much younger Joey. But when Joey’s dad moved into the mansion, along with all the other fathers of the suitors, everything got turned upside down.

Below, Christina opens up about why she’s not interested in the dads (at least right now) and her concerns about dating younger men. Plus, she reveals if she’s heard from her ex-husband about joining the show and whether or not she’d ever let her son find love on MILF Manor.

Why did you want to join the show?

Christina Best: I got presented the opportunity. I was referred by a friend, and I thought, “Okay, there’s no way I’m going to get on the show.” I had been through a divorce, a very public divorce, years prior. I’ve tried to date. I’ve gotten on the dating apps and failed epically at that. I just felt that, if I have to go all the way out of the country to find my person, I’m down. I’m a free spirit, so I feel like you have to be open to love and to the process. I just really didn’t think I would get on the show. Again, not being in this world, but I was referred. The audition went great, but I thought I wasn’t going to get it. And then they called and told me I was going to be on the show.

What are you looking for in a partner?

I am looking for a partner long term, someone to build my life with. I’m 46 and want to do the things that couples do. Even prior to that, I wasn’t a serial dater. There’s nothing wrong with that at all. It’s just not my cup of tea.

From the jump, you’ve been adamant about wanting to pursue the sons instead of the dads. Will you give the dads a chance?

I don’t know. You’ll have to wait and see how this season goes on. Immediately, I was drawn to Joey, obviously. Listen, the dads are hot. We all see that. They all have a great gene pool, but there was no one I was super drawn to when they came in like I was with the other guys.

What did you see in Joey right away that was intriguing to you?

Joey’s very good-looking. I have something right now with hair. I love guys with a lot of hair, so I love his hair. Joey’s very charismatic. He just makes you feel comfortable. He knows how to pull you in. He’s got a lot of charm and really good energy. I think I just felt that immediate attraction when the guys came up on the dock.

Any chance you’ll be drawn to someone else?

There’s always a possibility. Listen, I’m a big energy girl. It’s not always about looks for me, let me say that, too. I’m all about someone’s heart and kindness. I want someone to be the same way. Again, did I have some attraction to possibly some other people? Yes, but Joey just happens to be the number one.

Do you have any concerns about dating someone so much younger?

Before I came on the show, I had dated someone younger. He had turned 30. I was 44 at the time. With dating younger, you have to think about, okay, they don’t have children. They’ve never been married. What is the future going to look like? I always say that love doesn’t have a number, but you do have to think about things. I’m not going to deprive anybody of having children. Let’s just say I don’t want to get married again. I don’t want to prevent them from having a future wife. That would be very selfish of me. You have to think about that when dating younger.

Have you heard from your ex-husband? How has your family reacted?

My family’s very supportive. I’m what you consider a free spirit. Again, that doesn’t mean you’re a wild child. People have a misconception of that. I embrace life and I love life. They know that. My son just wants me to be happy. Again, I went through a very public divorce. At the end of the day, they just want me to be happy with whomever that is. Has my ex reached out to me? Absolutely not. I live in a very small town, which makes this even a bigger deal, that everyone is coming up to him and saying, “Oh, your ex-wife’s on the show.” I’m not too sure how he feels about that. I do speak very openly about my divorce. I’m very honest about why my marriage collapsed. He might not be too happy about that.

How would you feel about your son joining MILF Manor in the future?

Listen, if he wants to date a younger woman? Am I okay with that? One hundred percent. Us there together? Hell no. I’m very protective over him and the first woman that decided to break his heart or do something to him, I think the show would be more concerned about me. I don’t think I would be down with that.

Are you happy with how your journey ended?

Well, I think you will have to watch and see. For me, listen, I love hard. I genuinely went on this show to find love.

MILF Manor, Season 2, Sundays, 10/9c, TLC